Bren Esports will not participate in Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin due to VISA issues

Bren Esports will not participate in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as it failed to receive VISA for traveling abroad.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will start on September 10. The top teams from every region will face each other in the LAN Event to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, the biggest Valorant event of the year.

Bren Esports qualified for the Berlin Masters after becoming champion of the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. The team beat Paper Rex in the Grand-Finals with a 3-0 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

To participate in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, all qualified teams need to travel to Berlin for the LAN event. However, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of restrictions for traveling abroad. As a result, Bren Esports was denied the required VISA to travel to Berlin to represent its region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Riot has confirmed that it has tried its best to secure the VISA after communicating with government agencies in Germany and Philippines, but to no avail. Riot finally announced that fans will not see the SEA champions in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Ahead of Masters Berlin, Riot Games worked to secure the required travel permissions for every qualified team.

Unfortunately, with tightening travel restrictions around the world due to changing COVID-19 developments, we were unable to secure the necessary travel visas for Bren Esports, the No. 1 seeded team from Southeast Asia.

An update on Bren Esports and #VALORANTMasters Berlin: pic.twitter.com/4WwfNNQfdb — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will be played with 15 teams:

With the absence of Bren Esports, Riot has decided to go with 15 remaining teams in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. Group D, the group in which Bren Esports was bunched with world champion Sentinels, G2 Esports, and F4Q will pivot to a double round robin. The top two teams will qualify for the Elimination Stage.

However, none of the other groups will be impacted due to this. Riot has already revealed the revised schedule for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Are you ready for 10 Days of high stake VALORANT action? 🔥 Here's the official schedule for #VALORANTMasters Berlin: September 10-19. pic.twitter.com/JRoCgpCUnr — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Bren Esports will receive 175 VCT points and the associated prize for qualifying for Berlin.

