Which teams will Global Esports be facing in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier?

Global Esports has qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier after winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They beat Velocity Gaming in the Grand-Finals with a 3-2 scoreline in a best-of-five series.

After a long, thrilling encounter against Velocity Gaming, Global Esports has finally established itself as the best team in the South Asian region. They will now represent the South Asian region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, which is the qualifying event for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. Some of the top teams from Japan, Korea, South-East Asia, and China will be competing along with Global Esports for a place in the biggest Valorant event of this year.

Awesome moment from India



50k+ watched Global Esports become the VALORANT national champions



Here is the celebration from their star player Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar



Video from u/varundown on Reddit



What a goddamn moment. India esports is on the rise! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B5OQgZK380 — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) August 29, 2021

Qualified teams for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier so far along with Global Esports

APAC Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 13 with a total of 10 teams.

Three teams from Southeast Asia (SEA) region

Two teams from Japan (JP) region

Two teams from Korea (KR) region

Two teams from China region

One team from South Asia (SA) region

All the teams from SEA, Japan and Korea will be decided as per the regional Circuit Points standings. Global Esports will join them as they were the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. However, Riot is yet to announce the qualification process for the Chinese teams for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

The first two teams of the SEA region will directly qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. The next three teams will try their luck in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Meanwhile, second and third placed teams from Korea and Japan will play in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier as both of these regions only have one direct slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

However, here is the list of all the teams who have already confirmed their slots in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Full Sense [SEA]

Boom Esports [SEA]

Reject [Japan]

Global Esports [SA]

All the other teams of the APAC Last Chance Qualifier except the Chinese region will be decided after the end of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish