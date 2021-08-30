5 takeaways from Global Esports' performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Grand-Finals

Global Esports emerge as champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship, beating Velocity Gaming in the Grand-Finals.

Global Esports secured the best-of-five series with a 3-2 scoreline and qualified for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the qualification event of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. They will represent the South Asian region in the APAC LCQ.

However, before going into the international event, here are some key points to take away from the Global Esports performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Global Esports will represent the South Asian region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier

Global Esports have dominated the Indian scene in the last couple of months. Velocity Gaming has always been their nearest competitor. However, GE won the 'Val-Classico' this time and got an opportunity to represent the South Asian region on an international stage.

From here onwards, the journey will be tougher for the Valorant Conquerors Championship winners. Here are the top five takeaways from the team's performance in the tournament.

1) SK Rossi Supremacy is real

Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar is arguably the best player in the region. His consistency is a key reason for Global Esports' domination in domestic tournaments.

SK Rossi proved himself once again in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. He was the MVP of the tournament with 254 kills along with an ACS of 261. His gameplay as Jett with an Operator in hand s simply extraordinary. SK Rossi will surely try to keep this form in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

SK rossi is the MVP of the tournament (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

2) Hellranger's Experince

Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani is one of the most experienced players in the country. The captain and IGL of Global Esports utilizes his experience in the game. Aside from guiding his team in the match, he takes some impactful frags which helps his team to secure wins.

In the Valorant Conquerors Championship Grand-Finals, Hellranger has also stepped up big whenever his team needed him the most. His presence and impact will be key for Global Esports in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

3) Lightningfast's Impact

Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhury is one of the most talented players in the region. He has been the X-factor for Global Esports' success in recent times.

Lightningfast is very influential with every role he takes up, and Global Esports needs the best from him to succeed on the international stage.

4) Team can turn the tie around

Global Esports has pulled off some amazing comebacks in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. In the Grand-Finals against Velocity Gaming they turned the tie around in Breeze and Ascent. When competing against the best teams of the APAC region, Global Esports will need to believe in themselves at all times. These comeback stories will surely boost the confidence of the team later.

5) Global Esports' domination

Since India Qualifier 1, Global Esports has lost just two times in the Valorant Conquerors Championship. Both of these were against Velocity Gaming. However, they got their revenge in the Grand-Finals and have established their domination of the South Asian region.

APAC Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 13 where Global Esports will face the top teams of SEA, Korea, Japan, and China. It would be interesting to see if they are able to continue their domination against these top teams of the APAC region.

