Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin format

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin, the second-ever international Valorant LAN tournament, is all set to begin on September 10.

Top 16 Valorant teams from seven different regions of the world have qualified for the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters, from the Stage 3 regional Challengers playoffs. They will compete against each other in Verti Music Hall, in Berlin, Germany.

All 16 qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Berlin Masters (Image via Riot Games)

Following are all the teams that have qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:

North America (2 teams): Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy

Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (4 teams): Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports

Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports Korea (2 teams): Vision Strikers and F4Q

Vision Strikers and F4Q LATAM (Latin America) (1 team): KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports Brazil (2 teams): Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars

Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars Japan (2 teams): ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon

ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon Southeast Asia (2 teams): Bren Esports and Paper Rex

Format for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start with a Group Play stage where all 16 teams are divided into four groups, each group including four teams.

Check out the groups for #VALORANTMasters Berlin! 👀 pic.twitter.com/oDghDcVmMm — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 27, 2021

The format for for VCT Masters Berlin was initially released with a four-team double-elimination bracket and one qualifier, in the Group Play stage on August 21, 2021. Valorant fans and players demanded a change in the format, which Riot Games took under consideration, and the format was changed later.

The final match in the Group Play stage was removed. The Group Stage will now have a double-elimination bracket with two qualifiers for the next Knockout Stage, which will have eight teams in a single-elimination bracket.

All the matches in VCT Masters Berlin will be played in a best-of-three series format, except the Grand Finals, which will be played in the best-of-five series format.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/z3f45RiDus — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 26, 2021

Valorant fans and the community are eagerly waiting for the tournament to start off, to witness their favorite teams competing against each other for the last time before the Valorant Champions 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi