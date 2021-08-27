All four groups for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin revealed

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start on September 10, where the top 16 teams from all across the globe will compete against each other.
This is the last Valorant LAN tournament before Valorant Champions 2021, where the teams will get a chance to secure VCT points. Several teams battled each other in the regional Challengers Playoffs to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.
Last time, only the top 10 teams from different parts of the world could bag their spot in in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. However, in VCT Stage 3, 16 teams have made it to the Masters Berlin.
Below are all 16 teams who qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:
- North America: Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy
- EMEA: Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports
- LATAM: KRÜ Esports
- Brazil: Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars
- Korea: Vision Strikers and F4Q
- Japan: ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon
- Southeast Asia: Bren Esports and Paper Rex
Four groups in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin
All 16 qualified teams from seven different regions of the world will battle against each other in Berlin, Germany. Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start off with a group play stage, where all 16 teams are distributed into four groups, including four teams each.
All matches on the group play stage will follow a best-of-three series format. Only two teams from each group will have the chance to make it to the next stage of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. A total of eight teams will qualify from the knockout stage.
Below are the four groups for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin group play stage:
Group A
A1:
- Vision Strikers
- Paper Rex
A2:
- SuperMassive Blaze
- Acend
Group B
B1:
- Havan Liberty
- Team Envy
B2:
- KRÜ Esports
- Team Envy
Group C
C1:
- Gambit
- Crazy Raccoon
C2:
- 100 Thieves
- Vivo Keyd
Group D
D1:
- Sentinels
- G2
D2:
- Bren
- F4Q