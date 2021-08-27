All four groups for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin revealed

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start on September 10, where the top 16 teams from all across the globe will compete against each other.

This is the last Valorant LAN tournament before Valorant Champions 2021, where the teams will get a chance to secure VCT points. Several teams battled each other in the regional Challengers Playoffs to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/z3f45RiDus — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 26, 2021

Last time, only the top 10 teams from different parts of the world could bag their spot in in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. However, in VCT Stage 3, 16 teams have made it to the Masters Berlin.

Below are all 16 teams who qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:

North America: Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy

Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy EMEA: Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports

Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports LATAM: KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports Brazil: Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars

Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars Korea: Vision Strikers and F4Q

Vision Strikers and F4Q Japan: ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon

ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon Southeast Asia: Bren Esports and Paper Rex

Four groups in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

All 16 qualified teams from seven different regions of the world will battle against each other in Berlin, Germany. Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start off with a group play stage, where all 16 teams are distributed into four groups, including four teams each.

All matches on the group play stage will follow a best-of-three series format. Only two teams from each group will have the chance to make it to the next stage of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. A total of eight teams will qualify from the knockout stage.

Below are the four groups for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin group play stage:

Group A

A1:

Vision Strikers

Paper Rex

A2:

SuperMassive Blaze

Acend

Group B

B1:

Havan Liberty

Team Envy

B2:

KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports

Group C

C1:

Gambit

Crazy Raccoon

C2:

100 Thieves

Vivo Keyd

Group D

D1:

Sentinels

G2

D2:

Bren

F4Q

