Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Format, brackets, schedule, and more

Riot Games have recently revealed the dates, schedule, brackets, and format for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters in Berlin. This is going to be the last major international tournament before the Valorant Champions 2021.

The top 16 teams from the seven different regions, including North America (3 teams), EMEA (4), LATAM (1), Brazil (2), Korea (2), Japan (2), and South-East Asia (2), will be battling against each other in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

#VALORANTMasters IS BACK!



Still have questions about the tournament? Here’s everything you need to know about Masters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/8wTFsBrG3d — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 20, 2021

As of yet, these are the following Valorant teams who have qualified for the VCT Masters Berlin:

North America: Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Team Envy

Sentinels, 100 Thieves, and Team Envy EMEA: Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports, and G2 Esports

Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports, and G2 Esports LATAM: KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports Brazil: Havan Liberty and TBD

Havan Liberty and TBD Korea: Vision Strikers and F4Q

Vision Strikers and F4Q Japan: ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon

ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon Southeast Asia: TBD

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin will be held between September 10 and September 19. It will occur at the Verti Music Hall, where the 2019 League of Legends World Championship was held.

Format and schedule for Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start on September 10 with Group Play. All 16 teams will be divided evenly into four groups, with four teams from each region.

All the matches in the VCT Masters Berlin will be played in a best-of-three format, except the Grand Finals, which will be played in a best-of-five format.

The bracket schedule for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin (Image via Riot Games)

Riot initially announced the Group Play to be held in a four-team double-elimination bracket, where one side from each group will qualify for the next stage, i.e., Elimination Bracket, held on September 18 and September 19.

There the matches will take place in a single-elimination format.

The initially announced format for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin (Image via Riot Games)

However, after lots of feedback from the players and fans, Riot changed the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin's Group Play stage format. It will now be played in a single eight-team elimination bracket format instead of the knockout stage.

Based on player and fan feedback, the #VALORANTMasters Berlin knockout stage will pivot to an eight-team single elimination bracket and remove the final match of group play. Additional details on the format will be shared next week. pic.twitter.com/MKVugwPpgD — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 21, 2021

Furthermore, the group stage will no longer have a final match. Two teams will qualify for the next stage, in place of one.

