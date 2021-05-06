Valorant Champions Tour 2021 heads to Berlin for Stage 3 Masters

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 3 Masters will take place in Berlin in September of this year.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 has risen to become the biggest Valorant esports tournament across the world. Teams from all over the globe are taking part in different regional challengers for an opportunity to take part at the Champions.

Currently, the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is in its Stage 2 Challengers, with the Masters Reykjavík fast approaching. In a recent announcement, VCT officially unveiled the location for the Stage 3 Masters to be Berlin, Germany.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters 3 Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is a worldwide year-long tournament. Currently in its second stage, the Valorant Champions Tour has officially announced the location for the Stage 3 Masters.

At #VALORANTMasters Reykjavík we’ll find out which region’s got the strongest game. Can you guess where we’ll head next?



Our host city for VCT Stage 3 Masters is... pic.twitter.com/3kaeSc1ylz — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 5, 2021

In a recent announcement, the location for Masters 3 was unveiled as Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany, along with its dates. The Masters 3 Berlin will take place from 9th to 19th September 2021.

The Regional Distribution slots for Masters 3 Berlin are as follows:

North America: 3 slots

EMEA: 4 slots

Brazil: 2 slots

Korea: 2 slots

Japan: 2 slots

Southeast Asia: 2 slots

Latin America: 1 slot

It is also mentioned that Oceanian teams will have qualifications through North American events, while Turkey and CIS will have qualifications through the European events.

All in all, 16 teams will be competing for a chance at the Champions. The winner will qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Champions, while the participants will gain substantial circuit points that will contribute towards qualification for Champions.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters 2 Reykjavík

The Valorant Champions Tour is divided into 3 stages, each with 3 Challengers and a Masters. While the Stage 1 Masters are regional events, Stage 2 and Stage 3 masters will be international LAN events.

Masters 2 will take place at Reykjavík, Iceland from 24th May 2021. Fans are eager to see the top 10 teams from across the world face-off in the first Valorant Champions Tour 2021 LAN event.

It will be interesting to speculate which teams will qualify for the Masters 3 Berlin and which ones will go beyond into the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Champions.