Teams Qualified for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík so far

The Stage 2 Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest LAN tournaments of the year.
Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is currently taking place across the world, with the Masters fast approaching. The Stage 2 Masters will be the first LAN event of the Valorant Champions Tour, which will take place at Reykjavík, Iceland at the end of May 2021.
The tournament will take place between 10 teams qualifying through the different Regional Finals. The regions and the qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Reykjavík so far are as follows:
Teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Reykjavík so far
The Team for Masters Reykjavík qualified from one of the 7 Regional Finals from across the world. While teams from EMEA, NA, JPN, KR, and SEA have already qualified, the Regional Finals of BR and LATAM are yet to take place.
Teams qualified from each region are as follows:
EMEA - 2 slots
Team Liquid and Fanatic faced off in the Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT EMCA Stage 2 Challengers. While Team Liquid emerged victorious with a score of 3-2, both the finalists qualified for the Masters Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams
- Team Liquid
- Fnatic
NA - 2 slots
Sentinels and Version1 faced off in the Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. Sentinel took all of the 3 matches and won by a score of 3-0. Both the teams qualified for the Masters Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams
- Sentinels
- Version1
JPN - 1 slot
The Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCTJPN Stage 2 Challengers took place between Crazy Racoons and Absolute Jupiter. Crazy Racoons won by a final score of 3-1 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams
- Crazy Racoons
KR - 1 slot
Nuturn Gaming faced off against Damwon Gaming in the Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCT KR Stage 2 Challengers. Nuturn Gaming defeated Damwon by a final score of 3-0 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams
- Nuturn Gaming
SEA - 1 slot
The Grand Final of the VCT SEA Stage 2 Challengers best of 5 took place between X10 Esports and Full Sense. X10 won by a score of 3-1 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams
- X10 Esports
While the teams have qualified from 5 regions, 2 of the VCT Regional Finals, BR and LATAM, are yet to take place.
Regional Finals of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 yet to be played
BR - 2 slots
The Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCT BR Stage 2 Challengers will take place on 9th May 2021, between two of the qualifying teams, both of whom will qualify for the Masters in Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams:
- TBD
- TBD
LATAM
The Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT LATAM Stage 2 Challengers will take place on 8th May 2021, between KRÜ Esports, qualifying from the South Division playoffs, and Infinity Esports, qualifying from the North Division playoffs. The winner will qualify for the Masters in Reykjavík.
Qualified Teams:
- TBD
Fans are excited for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, the first LAN tournament of VCT, taking place at the end of this month.