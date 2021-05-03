Teams Qualified for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík so far

The Stage 2 Masters of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest LAN tournaments of the year.

Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is currently taking place across the world, with the Masters fast approaching. The Stage 2 Masters will be the first LAN event of the Valorant Champions Tour, which will take place at Reykjavík, Iceland at the end of May 2021.

The tournament will take place between 10 teams qualifying through the different Regional Finals. The regions and the qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Reykjavík so far are as follows:

Teams qualified for Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Reykjavík so far

The Team for Masters Reykjavík qualified from one of the 7 Regional Finals from across the world. While teams from EMEA, NA, JPN, KR, and SEA have already qualified, the Regional Finals of BR and LATAM are yet to take place.

Teams qualified from each region are as follows:

EMEA - 2 slots

Team Liquid and Fanatic faced off in the Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT EMCA Stage 2 Challengers. While Team Liquid emerged victorious with a score of 3-2, both the finalists qualified for the Masters Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams

Team Liquid

Fnatic

NA - 2 slots

Sentinels and Version1 faced off in the Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers. Sentinel took all of the 3 matches and won by a score of 3-0. Both the teams qualified for the Masters Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams

Sentinels

Version1

Congratulations to @Sentinels for winning the #VCTChallengersNA Playoffs! They take down @version1gg in the Grand Final to claim the top spot in NA.



GGs to all the teams that competed! pic.twitter.com/93E3cC5A25 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) May 2, 2021

JPN - 1 slot

The Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCTJPN Stage 2 Challengers took place between Crazy Racoons and Absolute Jupiter. Crazy Racoons won by a final score of 3-1 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams

Crazy Racoons

/// #VCT Stage 2

- Challengers JAPAN



MAP1:CR WIN 13-3

MAP2:CR WIN 13-5

MAP3:JUP WIN 14-12

MAP4:CR WIN 15-13



👑STGAE 2 WINNER

Crazy Raccoon@crazyraccoon406



VICTORY🔥🔥#VALORANTChallengers pic.twitter.com/Ox3zTBNkXq — VALORANT Champions Tour /// JAPAN (@valesports_jp) May 2, 2021

KR - 1 slot

Nuturn Gaming faced off against Damwon Gaming in the Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCT KR Stage 2 Challengers. Nuturn Gaming defeated Damwon by a final score of 3-0 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams

Nuturn Gaming

Congratulations to NUTURN Gaming! Winner of #VCT Stage 2 - Challengers KR! 🇰🇷🏆 pic.twitter.com/CVhgyTerUE — VALORANT Champions Tour KR (@valesports_kr) May 2, 2021

SEA - 1 slot

The Grand Final of the VCT SEA Stage 2 Challengers best of 5 took place between X10 Esports and Full Sense. X10 won by a score of 3-1 and qualified for Masters Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams

X10 Esports

While the teams have qualified from 5 regions, 2 of the VCT Regional Finals, BR and LATAM, are yet to take place.

Regional Finals of Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 yet to be played

the qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Masters Reykjavík (Image by Liquipedia.net)

BR - 2 slots

The Best of 5 Grand Final of the VCT BR Stage 2 Challengers will take place on 9th May 2021, between two of the qualifying teams, both of whom will qualify for the Masters in Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams:

TBD

TBD

A Final Brasileira do #VCTBR já começa na sexta-feira, às 13h, e a ansiedade tá como? 🔥



Entenda mais sobre o formato da disputa que vale o título de campeão 🏆 nacional e duas vagas no Masters Reykjavík. 🇮🇸



Eaí, quem você acha que vai representar o Brasil lá fora? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Edrs4cXCls — VALORANT Champions Tour Brazil (@valesports_br) April 28, 2021

LATAM

The Best of 5 Grand Finals of the VCT LATAM Stage 2 Challengers will take place on 8th May 2021, between KRÜ Esports, qualifying from the South Division playoffs, and Infinity Esports, qualifying from the North Division playoffs. The winner will qualify for the Masters in Reykjavík.

Qualified Teams:

TBD

Fans are excited for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, the first LAN tournament of VCT, taking place at the end of this month.