The first four Valorant teams to qualify for the VCT Masters in Iceland: Sentinels, Version1, Team Liquid, and Fnatic

Following matches in NA and EMEA Valorant Challengers Finals last night, two teams from each region have secured their spots for the Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland. It is going to be the first official offline Valorant tournament.

Sentinels and Version1 from NA; Team Liquid and Fnatic from EMEA have already made their way to the Masters. However, they still have the last match to play in the Challengers Finals.

The Challengers Finals standings will fill six more slots for the Masters in Iceland from the remaining five regions. Brazil has two slots, and Latin America, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia have one slot each.

Another region locked in for #VALORANTMasters!@Version1gg becomes the second North American team to qualify for Masters Reykjavík! 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/xtN7Dai0EZ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) May 2, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Masters: The four teams that qualified till now

The Challengers Finals playoffs in NA have seen the Sentinels deliver a consistent performance in the upper bracket. They defeated Version1, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9 Blue. Now they will face Version1 in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers playoffs grand final.

The Upper Bracket Finals of NA Challengers Finals came down to Icebox. Sentinels and Cloud9 Blue went to tie the Valorant series in Haven and Split. The moment was fitting as the winner played in Iceland.

On the other hand, after getting pushed down to the lower bracket by Sentinels in the first round of NA Challengers Finals, Version1 has had a juggernaut run in the lower bracket eliminating Andbox, NRG Esports, Envy, and Cloud9 Blue.

With the victory over Cloud9 Blue in the lower bracket finals, Version1 secured their spot for the Masters along with the grand final faceoff against Sentinels in the Challengers Finals.

We started with eight teams, and now we have the top two teams that will compete at Masters: Reykjavík. Congratulations to @Sentinels and @version1gg for earning their spots! pic.twitter.com/B21qksRdNx — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) May 2, 2021

The EMEA Challengers playoffs, on the other hand, saw Team Liquid absolutely mowing down Oxygen Esports with 13-0 and 13-3 scores as they secured the first spot from EMEA.

Fnatic’s win over Gambit was not as dominant as Team Liquid’s. Quite comfortably, they secured their place as the second candidate from EMEA to the Masters.

Team Liquid and Fnatic qualifying from EMEA as the two teams heading to the Masters also resulted in a heavy EU presence.