Valorant Champions Tour 2021 EMEA Circuit Points standings after Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs

The Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs is almost at its last phase. Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports, and G2 Esports are the only teams to qualify for the VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters.

The EMEA circuit consists of teams from Europe and the Middle East and Africa, dominated by the two teams — Fnatic and Team Liquid — till the last VCT Stage 2 Reykjavík Masters. However, this time, in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, new teams like Giant Gaming and SuperMassive Blaze have emerged as some of the finest teams in the EMEA region.

All four EMEA teams who qualified for the Berlin Masters — Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports, and G2 Esports — have received 175 VCT Circuit Points. These four teams will now be battling for first place in the Valorant Champions Tour EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs.

EMEA teams leading regional Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points

As the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 EMEA Stage 3 Challenger Playoffs have almost ended, here are the standings for all EMEA teams with total VCT points.

Ranking Team Total Points EU Masters 1 TR Masters 1 CIS Masters 1 Challengers Finals 2 Masters 2 Challengers Playoffs 3 Masters 3 1 Fnatic 350 - - - 0 350 -

2 Gambit Esports 320 - - 100 45 - 0 175 3 Team Liquid 300 - - - 0 250 50

4 Acend 275 100 - - - - 0 175 5 G2 Esports 175 - - - - - 0 175 5 SuperMassive Blaze 175 - - - - - 0 175 7 Futbolist 120 - 100 - 20 - -

7 Oxygen Esports 120 - 45 - 45 - 30

9 Guild Esports 115 45 - - 30 - 40

10 forZe 110 - - 70 - - 40

11 FunPlus Phoenix 105 45 - - 30 - 30

12 BBL Esports 90 - 70 - 20 - -

13 Giants Gaming 50 - - - - - 50





Even though Fnatic didn't make it to the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 EMEA Stage 3 Challenger Playoffs Main Event, they are ahead of other teams in the EMEA VCT circuit points standings. After Fnatic, Team Gambit Esports has made it to the second position in the EMEA VCT circuit points standings with a difference of only 30 VCT points from Fnatic.

Team Liquid, who qualified for the VCT Stage 2 Reykjavík Masters last time, lost the chance to bag their spot in VCT Stage 3 Berlin Masters by losing to Gambit Esports. However, they are currently in the third position in the EMEA VCT circuit points standings.

The top two teams with the highest VCT Circuit Points in EMEA will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. The rest of the sides will get another chance in EMEA Last Chance qualifiers, most likely in October.

Only one team from EMEA Last Chance will qualify for the Valorant Champions.

