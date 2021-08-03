Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points standings

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 is a year-long international tournament organized by Riot Games for the first time to expand Valorant in the global Esports scene.

VCT 2021 Stage 3 playoffs have almost ended, and VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin is around the corner. Teams winning the regional Challengers will be qualifying for the Masters, where they will get a chance to earn points to qualify for the Champions event. Teams with the highest VCT circuit points from each region will be making it to the Valorant Champions event.

Teams leading the regional circuits in Valorant Champions Tour 2021

16 teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. 11 teams will come from North America, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, EMEA, and Japan regions will make it to the Champions through circuit points made throughout the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Apart from them, the winner of VCT Masters Stage 3 Berlin and four remaining teams from the Last Chance Qualifiers of North America, EMEA, South America, and Asia region will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Stage 3 Playoffs are closer than you think! Here's a refresher on who's leading the circuit point race in each region!



Who will win it all? 👀 pic.twitter.com/EhTTwjynkT — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) August 2, 2021

Here are the following seven teams leading their respective regional circuits:

North America circuit - Sentinels (500 points)

EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) circuit - Fnatic (350 points)

Southeast Asia circuit - X10 Esports (275 points)

Korea circuit - Nuturn (370 points)

Japan circuit - Crazy Raccoon (250 points)

Brazil circuit - Team Vikings (300 points)

Latin America circuit - KRÜ Esports (200 points)

So far, Sentinels, the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík winners, have been the only team to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. They have gained 500 VCT Points so far and are leading the NA regional circuit point race.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 standings

North America VCT circuit points

Sentinels - 500 points Version1 - 200 points Team Envy - 85 points FaZe Clan - 70 points 100 Thieves - 50 points Cloud9 Blue - 50 points Gen.G - 45 points NRG - 30 points XSET - 30 points Andbox - 20 points

EMEA VCT circuit points

Fnatic - 350 points Liquid - 250 points Gambit Esports - 145 points Futbolist - 120 points Acend - 100 points BBL Esports - 90 points Oxygen Esports - 90 points FunPlus Phoenix - 75 points Guild Esports - 75 points Team Heretics - 70 points

Southeast Asia VCT circuit points

X10 Esports - 275 points FULL SENSE - 80 points Team SMG - 70 points BOOM Esports - 65 points Team nxl - 60 points Bren Esports - 50 points Paper Rex - 50 points KPC - 45 points 6045pirates - 30 points CBT Gaming - 20 points

Korea VCT circuit points

NUTURN Gaming - 370 points Vision Strikers - 140 points DAMWON Gaming - 105 points Rio Company - 85 points Prince - 40 points TNL Esports - 40 points F4Q - 30 points TUBEPLE Gaming - 20 points APEX PEOPLE - 10 points

Japan VCT circuit points

Crazy Raccoon - 250 points Absolute JUPITER - 130 points REJECT - 100 points FAV gaming - 75 points Lag Gaming - 40 points FENNEL - 40 points Northeption - 30 points SCARZ - 30 points FIRST Gaming - 20 points BLUE BEES - 10 points

Brazil VCT circuit points

Team Vikings - 300 points Sharks Esports - 170 points Gamelanders - 95 points FURIA - 85 points paiN Gaming - 65 points SLICK - 40 points Havan Liberty - 35 points INGAMING Esports - 25 points Imperial Esports - 20 points Vorax - 20 points

Latin America VCT circuit points

KRÜ Esports - 220 points Six Karma - 150 points Infinity Esports - 120 points LAZER - 110 points Australs - 100 points Border Monsters - 80 points 9z Team - 70 points Wygers Argentina - 70 points Furious Gaming - 45 points Meta Gaming - 45 points

