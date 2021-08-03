Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Circuit Points standings

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 is a year-long international tournament organized by Riot Games for the first time to expand Valorant in the global Esports scene.
VCT 2021 Stage 3 playoffs have almost ended, and VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin is around the corner. Teams winning the regional Challengers will be qualifying for the Masters, where they will get a chance to earn points to qualify for the Champions event. Teams with the highest VCT circuit points from each region will be making it to the Valorant Champions event.
Teams leading the regional circuits in Valorant Champions Tour 2021
16 teams will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. 11 teams will come from North America, Brazil, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Korea, EMEA, and Japan regions will make it to the Champions through circuit points made throughout the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.
Apart from them, the winner of VCT Masters Stage 3 Berlin and four remaining teams from the Last Chance Qualifiers of North America, EMEA, South America, and Asia region will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.
Here are the following seven teams leading their respective regional circuits:
- North America circuit - Sentinels (500 points)
- EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) circuit - Fnatic (350 points)
- Southeast Asia circuit - X10 Esports (275 points)
- Korea circuit - Nuturn (370 points)
- Japan circuit - Crazy Raccoon (250 points)
- Brazil circuit - Team Vikings (300 points)
- Latin America circuit - KRÜ Esports (200 points)
So far, Sentinels, the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík winners, have been the only team to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. They have gained 500 VCT Points so far and are leading the NA regional circuit point race.
Valorant Champions Tour 2021 standings
North America VCT circuit points
- Sentinels - 500 points
- Version1 - 200 points
- Team Envy - 85 points
- FaZe Clan - 70 points
- 100 Thieves - 50 points
- Cloud9 Blue - 50 points
- Gen.G - 45 points
- NRG - 30 points
- XSET - 30 points
- Andbox - 20 points
EMEA VCT circuit points
- Fnatic - 350 points
- Liquid - 250 points
- Gambit Esports - 145 points
- Futbolist - 120 points
- Acend - 100 points
- BBL Esports - 90 points
- Oxygen Esports - 90 points
- FunPlus Phoenix - 75 points
- Guild Esports - 75 points
- Team Heretics - 70 points
Southeast Asia VCT circuit points
- X10 Esports - 275 points
- FULL SENSE - 80 points
- Team SMG - 70 points
- BOOM Esports - 65 points
- Team nxl - 60 points
- Bren Esports - 50 points
- Paper Rex - 50 points
- KPC - 45 points
- 6045pirates - 30 points
- CBT Gaming - 20 points
Korea VCT circuit points
- NUTURN Gaming - 370 points
- Vision Strikers - 140 points
- DAMWON Gaming - 105 points
- Rio Company - 85 points
- Prince - 40 points
- TNL Esports - 40 points
- F4Q - 30 points
- TUBEPLE Gaming - 20 points
- APEX PEOPLE - 10 points
Japan VCT circuit points
- Crazy Raccoon - 250 points
- Absolute JUPITER - 130 points
- REJECT - 100 points
- FAV gaming - 75 points
- Lag Gaming - 40 points
- FENNEL - 40 points
- Northeption - 30 points
- SCARZ - 30 points
- FIRST Gaming - 20 points
- BLUE BEES - 10 points
Brazil VCT circuit points
- Team Vikings - 300 points
- Sharks Esports - 170 points
- Gamelanders - 95 points
- FURIA - 85 points
- paiN Gaming - 65 points
- SLICK - 40 points
- Havan Liberty - 35 points
- INGAMING Esports - 25 points
- Imperial Esports - 20 points
- Vorax - 20 points
Latin America VCT circuit points
- KRÜ Esports - 220 points
- Six Karma - 150 points
- Infinity Esports - 120 points
- LAZER - 110 points
- Australs - 100 points
- Border Monsters - 80 points
- 9z Team - 70 points
- Wygers Argentina - 70 points
- Furious Gaming - 45 points
- Meta Gaming - 45 points