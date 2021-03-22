Sentinels emerge victorious in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters NA Grand Finals

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 is at its end with the conclusion of the Masters in the North American region.

This Masters has been the most important stepping stone for all the teams aiming for the title of Valorant Champions later this year. This tournament's importance due to the VCT Circuit Points has made it even more competitive between all the eight teams participating.

The Valorant community witnessed the VCT Stage 1 Masters come to an end with a stellar performance by Sentinels, who beat FaZe Clan via a straightforward 3-0 score in the Grand Finals.

Valorant Masters NA results and rewards

The tournament boasted the usual double-elimination bracket format, featuring all the series as Bo3, with the Grand Finals being Bo5.

The newest addition to the line-up of agents, Astra, was banned throughout the tournament. All eight participating teams had qualified from the previous two Challengers.

The eight teams were:

Team Envy(Challengers 2 qualifier)

Sentinels(Challengers 2 qualifier)

Immortals(Challengers 2 qualifier)

XSET(Challengers 2 qualifier)

FaZe Clan(Challengers 3 qualifier)

100 Thieves(Challengers 3 qualifier)

Luminosity Gaming(Challengers 3 qualifier)

Gen.G Esports(Challengers 3 qualifier)

Advertisement

The VCT Masters NA featured a prize pool of $150,000, with VCT Circuit Points up for grabs. After today’s Grand Finals, the standings and rewards are:-

Sentinels pocketed $60,000 and 100 VCT Circuit Points for their troubles (Image via Liquipedia)

Getting into the Masters, Sentinels had shown excellent performances throughout the previous VCT tournaments, securing top berths in every single one.

However, right before the event, star player Jay “sinatraa” Won got involved in a controversy, and they had to replace him with Tyson “TenZ” Ngo. However, that did not change the outcome, as they inevitably won without any hiccups.

Powering their way through the whole upper bracket without losing a single map, Sentinels went up against FaZe Clan in the upper bracket finals. After dropping FaZe Clan into the lower bracket finals, Sentinels moved on to the Grand Finals, where they met FaZe again in a rematch.

The latter had been rather average in their standings recently until they got a top berth at the VCT Stage 1 Challengers 3 and qualified for the Masters.

Advertisement

However, the Grand Finals were rather shocking for the community as they witnessed a straight flush of FaZe Clan at the hands of the absolute juggernauts of Valorant NA, Sentinels.

TenZ led the team with phenomenal performances throughout the tournament. His 201 kills and an average KDA of 1.83 helped Sentinels defeat FaZe Clan 3-0.

Community reaction

Shocked is the word to explain how the community felt in the aftermath. But for all of them, it was a fantastic series, bookended by top-tier Valorant gameplay shown by both finalists.

Advertisement

❤️❤️❤️ so happy for these guys — Zachary Marref ☮ (@z4kk4) March 21, 2021

What the future holds for all the deserving candidates is yet to be decided, as there are two more Valorant Masters to go through before the teams ready themselves up for the Valorant Champions at the end of the year.