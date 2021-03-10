Sentinels Valorant pro sinatraa accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend

Jay “sinatraa” Won, the former national-level Overwatch prodigy turned Sentinels Valorant professional player, has been accused of sexual abuse by his former girlfriend, Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez.

Cle0h made the allegations via a statement on Twitter that detailed the abuse she faced during their relationship.

Sentinels Sinatraa has been accused of sexual abuse by his ex girlfriend. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 10, 2021

She alleged that the sexual abuse happened during their nine-month-long relationship. The 21-year-old posted a document on Twitter detailing the accusations, with proof.

tw for sexual abuse // my last relationship https://t.co/V4PUMZeNrW — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 10, 2021

In the document, Cle0h mentioned that she not even once threatened sinatraa with suicide, which he told many people she did.

The decision to break-up was her own. Cle0h noted that she broke up with the gamer because of months of ups and downs, fighting, and sinatraa ignoring her all the time, despite asking him not to, which he laughed off.

Regarding the break-up, she mentioned:

“It took an absolutely incredible amount of courage and, I still now am proud of myself for doing it.”

Cle0h recalled her experience of breaking up when she sat with her roommate holding hands and called sinatraa on speaker. She also alleged how the pro forced her for an IUD, which was extremely painful. Sinatraa also forced her into sexual intercourse, as “saying no to sex wasn’t an option whatsoever.”

Cle0h provided several screenshots of her conversation with sinatraa on iMessage, Discord, and Instagram, clearly backing up the accusations.

Sentinels is yet to release any official statement regarding the accusations against its Valorant pro.

sinatraa, Overwatch legend turned Valorant prodigy

sinatraa started his pro esports career in 2016 with Overwatch and even represented his country internationally. He later shifted to Valorant and joined the Sentinels roster, becoming one of their most celebrated players in a very short time.

During his Overwatch career, he represented Team USA at the Overwatch World Cup from 2017 to 2019 and won the coveted crown in 2019. He’s the only player in the world to win an Overwatch League championship title, be the Regular Season MVP, win an Overwatch World Cup title, and be the World Cup MVP all in one season (Season 2).

With these allegations coming up, it remains to be seen how sinatraa’s Valorant professional esports career gets affected.