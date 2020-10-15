Valorant: Sinatraa suffers a major blinding injury 

In a disastrous turn of events, Valorant pro Sinatraa has reported on Twitter, about the eye injury he has suffered. He posted a picture of the injured area, with an explanation saying that he wouldn't be able to stream for a while. Sinatraa is an integral part of the North American Sentinel team. His performances and raw instinct for the game make him one of the biggest names in Valorant.

little update: hit my right eye rly hard with a resistance band and had to go to the ER because I went fully blind for like 3 hrs, got lucky and only a lot of scratches, bruising/blood on my retina and they said I would most likely recover in a week or 2 so no streams boys — Jay Won (@sinatraa) October 15, 2020

Overwatch's MVP Jay' Sinatraa' Won shifted to Valorant, and started fitting in right away. For a competitive player at Sinatraa's level, it is imperative to stay in shape. However, unforeseen accidents do not spare anyone. Thankfully, there are no tournaments around at this moment, as otherwise, the Sentinels team would've been in a right fit. Sinatraa has the talent and the insight required to overcome most opponents singlehandedly, and his absence would've definitely been a huge loss.

Also read - Valorant: Players discover new game mode in Icebox

Valorant pro Sinatraa from Sentinels NA suffers a blinding eye injury

50 LB resistance band trying to curl it then slipped from my feet and shot up lol pic.twitter.com/2NbtzrMDV3 — Jay Won (@sinatraa) October 15, 2020

Not only did he prove his worth for Sentinels in the Pax Valorant Tournament, but also repeated it at the Pop Flash Invitational. Sinatra produced some of the best Aces in the tournament overall. This took Sentinels to the zenith of their success, perhaps even making them the best North American team around at the moment.

Also read - Valorant: Sentinels' Sinatraa’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Sinatraa took to Twitter in a pensive mood to express his injury in a light-hearted manner. He said, "50Lb resistance band trying to curl it then slipped from my feet and shot up lol." The image of a red-eye with severe bruise marks on the side was in itself, quite terrifying.

Advertisement

Sinatraa also added that he went to the ER, as he went fully blind for about three hours. Doctors said that Sinatraa had suffered several scratches, bruising, and even had blood in his retina. Despite this, the good news is that he might be fully fit again in a couple of weeks. Talk about a close shave. An inch or two either side, and the world could have lost one of the best Valorant players ever seen.

Since joining the Sentinels' official roster, Sinatraa easily established himself as a mainstay of the team. His usual performance levels necessitates that he keeps fit at all times as an athlete.