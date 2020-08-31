Valorant: Sentinels win Pop Flash Tournament, are the new kings of North America

The Pop Flash Tournament marks the end of the Valorant Ignition Series in North America, and Sentinels cement themselves as the new kings of North America after their dominant win against Team Envy in the finals.

After TSM’s defeat in the hands of the newly formed Dignitas, it’s not all that surprising that Sentinels were able to take home the tournament. In fact, they were considered to be the best Valorant team in the region after TSM.

The finals were 3-0 stomp, which took place over Haven, Bind and Split, and Frank “Sinatraa” Won had a pop-off performance in each of the maps.

THE BEST IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/z3OXPfpXPw — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 31, 2020

Sentinels stomp Team Envy in the Pop Flash Valorant Tournament

The Valorant Pop Flash Tournament Grand Finals were not a close affair at all. The games began on Haven with Sentinels starting on the defending side. With the help of some amazing play by Zombs and Dapr, the squad was able to get a commanding 8-0 lead early on in the map.

However, Team Envy crawled their way back but was not able to secure the map win as the deficit was too large, and Sentinels won with a 13-9 scoreline.

Map number 2 in Valorant’s Bind, went more or less like the first, and instead of getting an 8 round lead, Sentinels had an 11 round lead and closed out the map 13-7.

Sinatraa popping off with his Phoeniix (image credits: Pop Flash Invitational)

However, the 3rd map on Split did not begin all that one-sided, and Team Envy and Kaboose’s Raze was able to go toe to toe, with Sentinels and were even able to get a 2 round lead with an 8-6 scoreline. But Sentinels had stepped up their game from there and did not let Team Envy notch a single round to themselves.

Split closed out 13-8, and Sentinels finally got their second tournament win in the Valorant Ignition Series.

Flashpoint made their entrance into Valorant with the final Ignition Series Tournament for NA and boasted a whopping prize pool of $50,000. With Sentinels winning it all this time around, they earn the bragging rights of being the best team in North America at the moment.