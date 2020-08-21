Dignitas pick up former ‘Team Homeless’ members for their new Valorant roster

Dignitas are going to be the most recent org to officially create their own esports roster for Valorant.

However, they currently have four members in their roster, with the squad set to be led by former CS: GO pro Rory “dephh” Jackson. The other three members are Harrison “Psalm” Chang, who used to be a Fortnite star and left for Valorant during the closed beta release, Kevin “poised” Ngo and Phat “supamen” Le, who used to be a well-known Crossfire player.

If some of these names don’t feel all that familiar to you, then you will definitely remember the name of Team Homeless; the squad that crushed T1 during the Valorant Ignition Series Pax Invitational.

Psalm, supamen, poise and dephh were all part of Team Homeless, who showed an incredible amount of cohesion and played like a well-oiled machine during the Pax invitational despite being a ragtag group of individuals.

They followed up their incredible performances with a sixth-place finish during the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational Gauntlet Series which was held earlier this month

Supamen is slowly getting a reputation for being one of the most mechanically gifted Valorant players in North America, and along with dephh’s shot-calling, Vitality can indeed turn out to be a top team in the coming month.

A bit about Vitality’s new Valorant roster

Image Credits: Dignitas

Psalm and dephh are by far the most well-known names in the roster. Dephh had played in a lot of CS: GO professional orgs in the past. However, the highlight of his career comes when he won the American Minor for the FACEIT Major: London in September 2018.

Advertisement

He is mostly known for his time in Complexity gaming but wasn’t able to gain much success during his time in the squad.

My dream is to be the most decorated competitor in gaming history. I have my eyes set on @PlayValorant next.



Thank you @FortniteGame for everything. I was given the chance to achieve what only few have had the pleasure of accomplishing.



"Dedication sees dreams come true."

KB — psalm (@psalm) April 5, 2020

Psalm, on the other hand, was quite celebrated during his time in Fortnite. He came second during the Fortnite World Cup 2019 – Solo Finals, and his sudden move to Valorant was quite surprising for many of his fans.

Image credits: CrossfireWest

To those unaware, 'supamen' is an ex-CrossFire pro player who used to play for Team Carbon alongside req, Kaiz, Brando and xfam0usx. However, due to the game's lack of popularity and an even smaller player base, he didn't gain much notoriety.

Meanwhile, Poised also comes from a CS: GO background but unlike dephh, he played at the semi-professional level.