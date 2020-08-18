Valorant: TSM continue their dominance by winning the Pittsburgh Knights invitational

Much like how G2 is dominating the European Valorant circuit, TSM is doing the same in North America.

In yesterday’s finals against Gen.G in the Valorant Pittsburgh Knights Invitational, TSM held on to their title of the most dominant team in the region.

The invitational saw a three-game grand final, in which TSM was able to take home the grand prize of $6,000 after beating Gen.G.

However, this time around, the road to the finals win for TSM was not exactly a smooth one. In the previous Valorant Ignition Series Tournaments, TSM had steamrolled their way to the finals (with the PAX Invitational being the only exception), the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational saw the squad lose out on an early qualifier match to Gen.G themselves, giving them a map advantage.

However, TSM recovered rather fast, and even after being placed in the lower brackets, they crushed Cloud9 for a 13-6 win on Bind.

Competition for TSM is improving in NA

As with the PAX Invitational, the FaZe Clan invitational, and now the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational, we can see that the competition in North America is slowly improving.

TSM do not look as dominant as they did during the earlier parts of the Valorant Ignition Series, and it seems the other teams are quickly catching up to the kings

One of the biggest pieces of evidence was during the FaZe Clan Invitational finals, when Sentinels gave TSM a run for their money. The matches in the finals were a nail biter, and Sentinels took TSM to the fifth map, where Wardell and gang had to win in overtime on Bind.

During the Pittsburgh Knights Invitational, even if they won against Gen.G in the finals, TSM did drop a single map to them.

GGWP @TSM, we take second place in the #KnightsGauntlet tonight. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on, that was a good run! 🏃‍♂️💨 — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) August 17, 2020

And now with the Pop Flast tournament just around the corner, North American Valorant fans will be interested to see how much the gap between TSM and the rest of the competition remains, and if the kings are still able to hold onto their crown.