Valorant: With the Allied Esports Odyssey win, G2 hold on to their EU Crown

After defeating FPX 2-0 in the Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey Ignition Series Tournament, G2 Esports held on to the title of ‘best team in Europe’.

G2’s run in the entirety of the Allied Esports Odyssey tournament was a dominant one, to say the least. ScreaM and Team Liquid were closest to giving Mixwell and his squad a run for their money, but the rest of the competition just rolled over and gave G2 an easy run to the first prize.

ALLIED ESPORTS ODYSSEY CHAMPIONS

With the win at the Allied Esports Odyssey tournament, G2 has now officially won every single Ignition Series tournament in Valorant. It’s their 56th consecutive win, and the team is yet to lose a best-of-3 and a best-of-5 series ever since their formation.

👑6 titles in a row, worked hard and it is paying off. pic.twitter.com/wiYhsgvGZV — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) August 16, 2020

In the finals against the newly made FPX squad, G2 dominated and beat them with a 13-5 scoreline in Ascent and a 13-9 scoreline in Bind.

G2 played like a well-oiled cohesive unit and to the audience, the team just seems to be getting better with every game.

While ardiis had a pop-off performance with his Sova in the first map, the second map was all about Mixwell and his Jett.

I JUST LOVE THIS TEAM MAN, HOLY SHIT WE WIN @AlliedEsports IGNITION SERIES AND ITS OUR 4TH TITLE IN A ROW @G2ardiis @G2Davidp_ ❤️@Mixwell @G2Patitek @G2pyth



LETS GOOOOOOOOO #G2ARMY — G2 paTiTek (@G2Patitek) August 16, 2020

The Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey win meant a lot for G2’s Davidp

G2 Esports’ David "Davidp" Prins had lost his father when he was in the middle of playing a tournament (Image Credits: Millenium-Us.org)

To those who are unaware, G2 Esports’ David "Davidp" Prins had lost his father when he was in the middle of playing a tournament. His journey in the whole Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey was, therefore, quite an emotional one, with the finals win truly meaning a lot for him.

My father just left this world while i was playing a tournament how bad can life be with me, how fucking bad?



I regret so many things, i regret that i didn't spend time with you lately, i regret that i didn't say that i loved you from years, i'll miss you Papa. — David Prins ❤️🕊️ (@G2Davidp_) August 12, 2020

Davidp is a fighter and after the heartbreaking loss, he still went on to compete in the Valorant tournament, giving the G2 line-up his best. And though he wasn’t the top fragger in the finals against FPX, his Sage did come up clutch in various situations.

David is a warrior. You didn't hear our TS comms today, I can tell you he took over the calling and won the games for us with his brain and leadership. A true champion. https://t.co/TUU3R5j8uP — Jacob Mourujärvi (@G2pyth) August 16, 2020

G2’s Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi even took to Twitter to talk about how amazing Davidp actually is. He wrote:

