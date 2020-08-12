Valorant: The Ignition Series brings the Allied Esports Odyssey to Europe

Europe is getting its next Valorant Ignition Series Tournament in the form of the Allied Esports Odyssey, and it will be featuring a prize pool of €15,000.
Six teams have been invited to compete against one another, and Valorant fans will be quite excited to see if G2 are able to hold on to their crown yet again.
From the Vitality Valorant European Open to the Mandatory.gg.Cup the G2 Esports Valorant team has won it all, and the Allied Esports Odyssey might just be the latest addition to their accomplishments.
Like any other tournament which is a part of the Valorant Ignition Series, the Allied Esports Odyssey will also be streamed live on the Valorant Twitch channel. The competition will be held from the 11th of August to the 16th of August.
You will be able to catch the games on Allied Esports’ personal stream channels as well as on the POV streams of some of the participating players.
The tournament format of the Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey
There will only be 6 teams participating in the tournament. The ‘Regular Season’ will be held from the 11th of August to the 15th. Each of the matches in the regular season will be played in a best-of-two series, and teams will be awarded points based on their performance and wins.
By the end of the regular season, only the top four teams will be able to qualify for the final brackets. The matches in the playoffs will be played in a best-of-one series, while the Grand Finals will be played in a best-of-three format.
It’s important to note that like the FaZe Clan invitational, Killjoy will be disabled here as well.
Teams participating in the Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey
1. G2 Esports:
- Mixwell
- paTiTek
- Pyth
- Ardiis
- Davidp
2. Ninjas in Pyjamas:
- Rhyme
- luckeRRR
- Fearoth
- Hyp
- CREA
3. Team Liquid:
- Ec1s
- Soulcas
- Kryptix
- L1NK
- ScreaM
- Sliggy
4. Giants Gaming:
- Yurii
- donQ
- Jonba
- exerZ
- Fit1nho
- HITBOX
5. ZyppanGoKill:
- Shadow
- ANGE1
- Zyppan
- Shao
- Meddo
- D00mbr0s
6.BBL Esports:
- Russ
- AsLanM4shadoW
- cNed
- kerimhan
- Legoo
Valorant Allied Esports Odyssey Tournament timings
Regular Season
August 11
August 12
August 13
August 14
August 15
Finals Bracket
August 16Published 12 Aug 2020, 13:46 IST