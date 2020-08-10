Valorant FaZe Clan Invitational: TSM remain the kings of North America

The TSM x Sentinels Valorant rivalry seems to be off to a great start. If the recent FaZe Clan Invitational matches are anything to go by, then it’s quite safe to say that the rivalry between these two squads is well on its way to become something similar to that of League of Legends’ G2 and Fnatic.

The FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational finals between TSM and Sentinels made for some of the most nail biting and memorable moments in the entirety of the Ignition series. The grand finals stretched to all 5 maps, and TSM finally came out on top after a hard-fought battle to take home the $25,000 prize money.

Some major orgs disappointed in the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational

Though the grand finals qualification of both TSM and Sentinels may have been a part of the script, what was not on the script was how disappointing the performance from C9 and T1 were going to be.

During the play-offs, Cloud9 were soundly defeated by Team Envy while T1 were crushed thoroughly by both TSM and Gen.G.

Having said that, there were also some positive takeaways from the games. The biggest one out of them is that FaZe Clan's recently-made roster looked very scary.

After the departure of JasonR and the inclusion of Babybay, the FaZe Clan roster hardly had much time to play together as a team. They are, therefore, yet to gel well together and need more time to build up a synergy and an Agent comp that works for them.

However, in the invitational, the FaZe Clan roster showed an incredible amount of potential and promise, as they were able to go head to head with some of the top teams out there (only if we forget the thrashing they got at the hands of TSM).

The TSM vs Sentinels FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational finals

The TSM-Sentinels FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational grand finals was incredible to watch. In a series which constantly went back and forth, the stakes were significantly higher for both these squads.

TSM took the lead in the series but Sentinels soon answered their aggression in haven, where they beat TSM resoundingly with a 13-8 scoreline.

TSM then went on to win the 3rd match on Split, and Sentinels got the win on Ascent to even the score.

The 5th Map Bind became the decider, and Taylor 'drone' Johnson played out of his mind to keep TSM in the game, even when Jay 'sinatraa' Won and Hunter 'SicK' Mims were proving incredibly difficult for TSM to overcome.

[#VALORANT | Ignition Series]



We are going to Map 5! @Sentinels bring it back on Ascent to force a final-map decider against @TSM in the FaZe Invitational!



Streams, results & placements so far: https://t.co/E7en2Hyu8K pic.twitter.com/keYfW7rHYc — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) August 10, 2020

TSM were pretty much losing in Bind till they made an incredible comeback and took out Sentinels during the overtime to win with a scoreline of 14-12, making this 5 series finals one of the best in the Valorant Ignition series.