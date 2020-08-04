Valorant: JasonR parts ways with FaZe Clan after getting the 'Hiko treatment'

If T1 getting crushed at the hands of Team Homeless during the PAX Invitational did not make Valorant fans flip, then this bit of drama from FaZe Clan definitely will.

Jason “JasonR” Ruchelski was once a CS: GO player-turned-streamer who shifted to Valorant ever since the release of the game’s closed beta.

He was recently (and we mean very recently) drafted by FaZe as their captain and was even promised a role where he will have a say in matters related to the roster.

However, as some of his recent tweets and stream videos would suggest, that did not turn out to be the case. The Valorant pro hardly had any practice time with the squad, let alone have a say in the roster and line-ups.

JasonR was drafted into the FaZe Clan roster on the 26th of June.

Now six weeks later, FaZe Clan have come out with a tweet stating that JasoR and the organization will be parting ways, as the pro wishes to create a Valorant team of his own.

FaZe Clan and @JasonRuchelski have decided to part ways - he’s looking to build a Valorant roster & seek opportunities elsewhere.



We had a great working experience with Jason, and hope our paths cross again in the future! #FaZeUp — #FaZeUp (@FaZeUpdate) August 3, 2020

JasonR might have gotten the Hiko treatment

JasonR wasn't the first Valorant pro who got hard done by the organization that had signed him up.

Advertisement

Hiko was also signed by 100 Thieves on the grounds that not only will he be the team captain, but will also be able to make decisions on the roster and have a say on which players to sign to the squad.

But that promise was broken and Hiko apparently had no say on the roster.

JasonR leaving the team was the result of a series of incidents that happened between him and FaZe Clan. During the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments, FaZe were participating in the matches without JasonR.

The roster left out their team captain and only consisted of players like Zachary ‘ZachaREEE’ Lombardo, Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, Johnny ‘Marved’ Nguyen, and Harrison ‘psalm’ Chang alongside Corey.

Many critics felt that because of such matters, JasonR leaving FaZe was almost inevitable. But what surprised them was the fact that instead of seeking another organization, the pro will be making a team of his own.

In one of his Twitch streams, JasonR explained:

“Marved just got announced on the FaZe Clan roster, but I’m not playing for FaZe. I’m not practicing with that roster.

"I had no say in who they were picking up at all. I had no choice in the roster, and I’m not going to be forced to play with anyone I don’t want to," he added.

And FaZe Clan's tweet might make it look like the parting was mutual, we feel that there is actually a lot of bad blood between them.