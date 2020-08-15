B site announces the Valorant Pop Flash tournament (Image Credits: FLASHPOINT)

The final North American tournament of the Valorant Ignition Series is all set to go live on the 26th of August, and it’s going to round out the series in the region with a $50,000 prize pool.

Fans will be quite excited to see if TSM can retain their crown and continue their streak as the best team in North America.

The finals between TSM and Sentinels during the FaZe Clan Invitational was an incredibly exciting affair. Each of the maps was very close, but TSM clinched a win during overtime on Bind to win first prize with a 3-2 scoreline.

Hence, the announcement of the Pop Flash tournament by Flashpoint is sure to keep Valorant fans entertained. Being the last tournament of the Ignition Series in North America, the teams will definitely look to step up their game.

B Site is thrilled to announce our entrance into VALORANT with Pop Flash! We are proud to host the final NA Ignition Series Event of 2020



We've been working hard for the past few months to give you the most polished production experience to date in VALORANT



See you August 26th! pic.twitter.com/n6MOOLHyeK — Flashpoint (@Flashpoint) August 12, 2020

Team participating in the Pop Flash Valorant tournament

The B Site Pop Flash Tournament will have eight teams participating, and five of them are the founding teams:

Cloud9

Dignitas

Team Envy

Immortals

Gen.G

The three additional teams are:

Sentinels

T1

TSM

100 Thieves will not be participating in the Pop Flash tournament, as they just went through a roster overhaul, and Hiko and Nitr0 are the only two members currently in the squad.

The B Site Pop Flash tournament will be seeing a slew of familiar caster faces. Personalities like Christine "Potter" Chi, Alex "Mauisnake" Ellenberg, Daniel "ddk" Kapadia, and Erik "DoA" Lonnquist will be adding their voices to the tournament's matches.

How to catch the B Site, Pop Flash tournament?

To watch the Pop Flash tournament's games, all you have to do is to tune in to Flashpoint's official Twitch and YouTube channels during the matches.