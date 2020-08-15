It was only a couple of days ago that ESPN's Tyler Erzberger put out a report. It talked about the possibility of former Team Liquid CS: GO legend Nicholas 'Nitr0' Cannell just being tempted to go pro in Valorant.

On the 15th of August, that bit of fortune-telling proved to be spot on, when 100 Thieves tweeted that the star player was going to be the newest introduction to their Valorant roster.

The addition of Nitr0 didn't exactly come as a surprise to fans. The 100 Thieves Valorant team was not doing well at any of the Ignition Series tournaments.

Hiko seemed to be the only consistent member of the squad, and the team progressively got worse with each new Invitational.

However, what came as a surprise was that the organisation let go of their entire roster, except for Hiko. Former PUBG pros Valliata, Venerated, YaBoiDre and Pride parted ways with 100 Thieves so that the team could now be built around the two pillars, Hiko and Nitr0.

Despite this break up of the squad, Hiko had a lot of positive things to say about his former teammates. In a recent stream, he said:

"They were super hard workers. I like them as people… I know there's no animosity. Ultimately, I think what needs to be said is I was not ever the GM of the team. Never wanted to be. Didn't expect to be."

Hiko and Nitr0 will have a say on their next three Valorant teammates

Nitr0 will be an important member of 100 Thieves' Valorant roster (Image Credits: 100 Thieves, Twitter)

Hiko will now finally have a say on who the next three members of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster will be. Previously, the team captain did not have much on the team composition. But now, he and Nitr0 will be given the autonomy to put forth their opinions.

That being said, 100 Thieves are not forcing them to make a roster decision just yet. Both Hiko and Nitr0 will be provided with ample 'time and space' to come up with the right choices for the squad.