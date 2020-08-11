More former CS: GO professionals seem to be finding a new home in Riot Games’ tactical first-person shooter, Valorant.

In a recent report from ESPN’s Tyler Erzberger, it seems that after Hiko, Mixwell, and Brax, Team Liquid’s Nicholas Nitr0 Cannell is seeking a new career in Valorant.

However, according to the report, nothing has been confirmed yet. But there are some rumors about Nitr0 talking with multiple Valorant organizations.

As I reported on the @ESPN_Esports @PlayVALORANT Power Rankings show: former Team Liquid in-game leader Nitro is looking to make the transition to VALORANT as a pro player and multiple teams have reached out to make a transfer from Team Liquid happen



Hence, Nitr0 taking up a professional career in Valorant is a very high possibility.

About newest Valorant pro, Nitr0

To those unaware, Nitr0 is a CS: GO legend who has been an instrumental figure in making Team Liquid one of the best CS: GO squads in the world.

He was part of the dominant TL roster of 2016, and even appointed as the in-game leader. He led the team to the finals of ESL One Cologne Major in 2016, and also helped them win the Intel Grand Slam in 2019.

Team Liquid went on to win the ESL One Cologne and the ESL Pro League Season 9 finals that very same year, along with the Dreamhack Masters Dallas 2019 and the Intel Extreme Masters XIV Sydney to complete the miracle run.

But Team Liquid are not as dominant as they used to be. Their 2020 run is not going all that well, and the roster has gone through a lot of changes. From Michael Grim Wince replacing Nitr0 to Jake Stewie2k Yip becoming the IGL, their roster is yet to find a firm footing and an identity of their own.

Nitr0 coming to Valorant will bring fortunate tidings for his fans. With his mechanical skills, the former CS: GO pro will definitely be able to find a home for himself in this new shooter.