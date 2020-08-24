Valorant: Everything you need to know about Pop Flash, the last Ignition Series tournament in NA

The Valorant Ignition Series is rounding off to a close, and North America is all set to see its final tournament on 26th August.

Flashpoint will be finally making their debut in Valorant with the $50,000 prize pool tournament called Pop Flash.

B Site is thrilled to announce our entrance into VALORANT with Pop Flash! We are proud to host the final NA Ignition Series Event of 2020



We've been working hard for the past few months to give you the most polished production experience to date in VALORANT



See you August 26th! pic.twitter.com/n6MOOLHyeK — Flashpoint (@Flashpoint) August 12, 2020

Eight of the top teams in North America have been invited to tough it out, and fans will be interested to see if TSM will be able to hold onto its crown.

Teams participating in Valorant Pop Flash Invitational

The eight teams participating in the Valorant Pop Flash Invitational are:

The founding teams

Cloud9

Dignitas

Team Envy

Immortals

Gen.G

The three additional teams

Sentinels

T1

TSM

100 Thieves will not be taking part in the invitational, as the team completely overhauled its roster recently, with Hiko and Nitr0 being the only members remaining.

Dignitas will be taking its spot with a recently-built roster, which consists of former Team Homeless members Psalm, Poised, dephh and supamen. The team has an incredible track record in the entirety of the Valorant Ignition Series tournament, and its victory against T1 was one of the sides biggest highlights.

How to catch the Valorant Pop Flash Invitational?

The games of the Flash Pop Valorant invitational will be streamed live on Flashpoint’s Twitch and YouTube channel.

VODs and highlights for each of the matches played will be uploaded as well, but only on YouTube.

The casters for the Pop Flash Invitational (Image Credits: Flashpoint)

So tune in to these channels and also subscribe if you want notifications on when the games will begin, as Flashpoint is yet to be clear on a schedule. However, we do have a general guide to go by,

The eight teams have been divided into two groups, and each group will play their games out separately. The top two teams will qualify for the double-elimination playoffs.

The Valorant Pop Flash series will take place over five days, and fans will be hoping for a finals as nail-biting as that of the FaZe Clan Invitational.