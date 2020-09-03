Valorant: Sentinels' Sinatraa’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Image Credits: The Verge

CS: GO is not the only game from which Valorant has been acquiring its professional players. Ever since the closed beta launch, players from other shooters have been renouncing their established careers to seek a new one in Valorant. And Overwatch’s MVP Jay 'Sinatraa' Won is one of them.

Since joining the Sentinels' official roster with teammates like “ShahZaM”, “dapr”, and “zombs”, Sinatraa has become a core part of the North American Valorant scene.

Sinatraa's contribution to the Sentinels roster has been immense so far

Sinatraa been able to establish himself as a pillar of the Sentinels' roster, and his performance in the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments is what allowed the squad to be as successful as they have been in recent weeks.

Sentinels with Sinatraa has been the second-most dominant team in North America after TSM. Their performance during both the Pax Valorant Tournament and the Pop Flash Invitational prove that they are going to be the biggest contenders for the Valorant North American crown.

So if you’re wondering what in-game settings and sensitivity Sinatraa runs in Valorant, here is a detailed look.

His Mouse Sensitivity

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.5

eDPI: 400

Hz: 500

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Keybindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: E

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar / MW Down

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use Object: F

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

His Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings