Valorant: Sentinels' Sinatraa’s graphics, crosshair, and other in-game settings

Abhishek Mallick
ANALYST
Modified 03 Sep 2020, 14:19 IST
Feature
Image Credits: The Verge

CS: GO is not the only game from which Valorant has been acquiring its professional players. Ever since the closed beta launch, players from other shooters have been renouncing their established careers to seek a new one in Valorant. And Overwatch’s MVP Jay 'Sinatraa' Won is one of them.

Since joining the Sentinels' official roster with teammates like “ShahZaM”, “dapr”, and “zombs”, Sinatraa has become a core part of the North American Valorant scene.

Sinatraa's contribution to the Sentinels roster has been immense so far

Sinatraa been able to establish himself as a pillar of the Sentinels' roster, and his performance in the Valorant Ignition Series tournaments is what allowed the squad to be as successful as they have been in recent weeks.

Sentinels with Sinatraa has been the second-most dominant team in North America after TSM. Their performance during both the Pax Valorant Tournament and the Pop Flash Invitational prove that they are going to be the biggest contenders for the Valorant North American crown.

So if you’re wondering what in-game settings and sensitivity Sinatraa runs in Valorant, here is a detailed look.

His Mouse Sensitivity

  • DPI: 800
  • Sensitivity: 0.5
  • eDPI: 400
  • Hz: 500
  • Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6

His Keybindings

  • Walk: L-Shift
  • Equip Primary Weapon: 1
  • Use/Equip Ability: 1: E
  • Crouch: L-Ctrl
  • Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
  • Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
  • Jump: Space Bar / MW Down
  • Equip Melee Weapon: 3
  • Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
  • Use Object: F
  • Equip Spike: 4
  • Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

His Crosshair Settings

  • Color: Green
  • Outlines: Off
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 3
  • Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

His Minimap Settings

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
  • Keep Player Centered: Off
  • Minimap Size: 1
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.9
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Never

His Display Settings

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920×1080
  • Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

His Graphics Settings

  • Material Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality; Low
  • Detail Quality; Low
  • UI Quality: Low
  • Vignette: On
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 8x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Bloom: Off
  • Distortion: On
  • First Person Shadows: On
Published 03 Sep 2020, 14:19 IST
Valorant Valorant Guide
