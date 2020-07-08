Valorant: How to watch the PAX Arena Valorant Invitational on July 22

The PAX Arena Valorant Invitational will be sponsored and co-organised by Riot Games.

There will be 16 professional teams participating in the event, along with 4 teams made up of influencers.

Image courtesy: PAX Arena

Yet another tournament is lined up for the Valorant Ignition series. After the announcement of the Vitality European Open, it would seem that July is turning out to be a rather exciting month for the Valorant esports scene.

PAX is now set to team up with Riot Games to host the PAX Arena Invitational for Valorant from July 22 to July 26. For those unaware, PAX is considered to be the “Home of Amateur Esports”. They like to promote the amateur esports scene for any promising and upcoming titles.

July 22-26, PAX teams up with Riot Games for the PAX Arena VALORANT Invitational, powered by Seagate! Tune in to see the best VALORANT players in the world compete for a $25,000 prize pool. More info at https://t.co/YPxFbi5JiQ pic.twitter.com/X4ni48kdEc — PAX (@pax) July 7, 2020

This online event will have promotional support from Seagate and will be sponsored by Riot Games. The invitational offers a significant prize pool of $25,000 and will be open for 20 teams to participate.

However, out of the 20 spots, 16 will be reserved for professional organisations, and the other 4 will be filled by teams made up of influencers.

If you guys got an influencer slot still open let me know! the lads and I would love to play.@Ninja

@Morgausse_

@TheUltraLex

@GregoFPS — T1 SONII (@sonii) July 7, 2020

Participating Teams in the PAX Arena Valorant Invitational

The names of the participating teams in the PAX Arena Valorant Invitational have not yet been confirmed but we can expect some top organisations to send their best squads in an attempt to get their hands on the prize.

As Valorant is yet to have an established esports scene, these small tournaments are essential in building a proper competitive future for the game. So, be prepared for an S-tier level of gameplay.

PAX Arena Valorant Invitational Format

The tournament format is also not confirmed at the moment, but for now, it would seem that only 8 teams will be advancing to the quarterfinals, which will be held on the July 24, while the semi-finals will be hosted the next day.

The Grand Finals will be hosted on July 26, with the winning team receiving the $10,000 prize.

Where to watch the matches

PAX Arena will not be streaming the qualifying matches on July 22-23 but you can watch those games on the participants’ individual Twitch channels.

PAX will be streaming the quarter-finals on their Twitch channel with host WTFMoses and casters Goldenboy, Gaskin, Puckett and Pansy. The event will also co-stream from Riot’s official VALORANT channel.