Valorant Vitality European Open: Schedule, teams and prize pool

The Vitality European Open will be the next tournament in the Valorant Ignition series.

The tournament has a significant prize pool of $16,851.75 (€15,000).

Valorant's Vitality European Open (Image Courtesy: Millenium-us.org)

Valorant’s Ignition Series is well on its way and Team Vitality is set to host the next online tournament, which is sure to give the game’s esports scene a hefty boost.

The Valorant Vitality European Open will feature a prize pool of around $16,851.75 (€15,000), which is quite a significant amount.

Considering the fact that Valorant’s competitive scene is yet to properly take off, small tournaments with significant prize pools will certainly help the scene to grow considerably.

Vitality co-founder Neo said:

“Ever since VALORANT was revealed, it was very obvious that it was going to shake up the competitive ecosystem. At Team Vitality we are really excited to host the Vitality European Open and provide a stage for the emergence of some top-class talent."

We're beyond excited to announce our 1st VALORANT competitive tournament, the Vitality European Open powered by @Corsair, part of the Ignition Series 🥳



Everyone is welcome, only your gameplay will lead you to the title 💪 #VitalityEUOpen



> Register now: https://t.co/H2y1d3iLxm pic.twitter.com/kVCkyJfASu — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) July 2, 2020

Small tournaments like the Vitality European Open will form the groundwork for the future of the Valorant competitive scene. So, be sure to catch the teams who will be battling it out in the tournament from the 10th of July.

Valorant Vitality European Open Format

1. Group Stages:

There will be two groups consisting of four teams each.

Group-stage matches will be held out in the best-of-one format.

2. Playoffs:

The top two teams from each group will play in a double-elimination bracket.

All matches, except the grand finals, will be in a best-of-3 format.

The grand finals will be in a best-of-5 format.

All the participating teams and their roster

Image Courtesy: TheSpike.GG

1. Apexis

RAZORCONEE

Maxic

TARDUU

Flash

bacyx

2. Bonk

bonkar

Yacine

sayf

melonhead

ziz

3. breadHUNTERS

m1tez

Toronto

AsLanM4shadoW

aimDLL

qRaxs

4.FABRIKEN

LATEKS

Meddo

Zyppan

Leodeddz

ShadoW

Coach: eMIL, d00Mbr0s

5. G2 Esports

mixwell

paTiTek

pyth

ardiis

davidp

6. need more DM

Tigene

FoDa

bzt

crazyd33R

Barcode

7. PartyParrots

ANGE1

Shao

Art1st

dinkzj

7ssk7

8. Prodigy

HyP

rhyme

luckeRRR

pAura

Turko

Schedule and where to watch

The Vitality European Open will start on the 10th of July and the grand finals will take place on the 12th of July.

However, the timings of the matches are yet to be confirmed. You will be able to catch the games on Vitality’s Twitch channel and Riot Games' other official channels.