Valorant Champion Tour Stage 1: Challengers and Masters schedule revealed

After the massive success of Valorant First Strike, fans are eagerly waiting for the Valorant Champion tour.
The Valorant Champion Tour is a year-long tournament to crown the top Valorant team in the world. It was revealed in November 2020, with further details revealed in a live stream on Twitch in January 2021.
Teams across the world will battle in three stages: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. There will be three Challengers and three Masters, concluding with the Valorant Champions, to crown the top Valorant team.
Valorant Champion Tour format
The Valorant Champion Tour is broadly divided into three levels. Challengers will have open qualifiers, followed by Masters, which will lead a team directly to the Valorant Championship Tournament, scheduled for December 2021.
Each stage will consist of three Challengers, concluding in a Masters. The Challengers and the Masters are region-specific, whereas the Valorant Champions is a worldwide event.
Valorant Champion Tour Challengers Stage 1 dates
The Valorant Champion tour will be held in multiple regions. The dates for Stage 1 were announced in the Valorant live stream.
Here's the schedule:
Europe Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: TBA
- Challengers 3: TBA
- Masters: TBA
NA Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: February 18-21
- Challengers 3: March 4-7
- Masters: March 13-21
Korea Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: February 4-7
- Challengers 2: February 18-21
- Challengers 3: March 4-7
- Masters: TBA
Brazil Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: January 30 – February 7
- Challengers 2: February 13-21
- Challengers 3: February 27 – March 6
- Masters: March 19-21
Japan Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: February 1
- Challengers 2: TBA
- Challengers 3: TBA
- Masters: TBA
Southeast Asia Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: February 5-7
- Challengers 2
- Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: February 26-28
- Philippines: February 19-21
- Challengers 3
- Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: March 12-14
- Philippines: March 5-7
- Masters: March 2021
Latin America Stage 1: Challengers & Masters
- Challengers 1: January 26-31
- Challengers 2: February 9-14
- Challengers 3: February 23-28
- Masters: March 2021
All the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour footage will be livestreamed on the Valorant Twitch channel. Stage 1 Challengers & Masters will be operated and produced by Nerd Street Games.
Fans are excited and looking forward to the year-long esports event.