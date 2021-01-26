Valorant Champion Tour Stage 1: Challengers and Masters schedule revealed

After the massive success of Valorant First Strike, fans are eagerly waiting for the Valorant Champion tour.

The Valorant Champion Tour is a year-long tournament to crown the top Valorant team in the world. It was revealed in November 2020, with further details revealed in a live stream on Twitch in January 2021.

Image by Riot Games

Teams across the world will battle in three stages: Challengers, Masters, and Champions. There will be three Challengers and three Masters, concluding with the Valorant Champions, to crown the top Valorant team.

Related: Valorant Champions Tour 2021 schedule and format

Valorant Champion Tour format

The Valorant Champion Tour is broadly divided into three levels. Challengers will have open qualifiers, followed by Masters, which will lead a team directly to the Valorant Championship Tournament, scheduled for December 2021.

Each stage will consist of three Challengers, concluding in a Masters. The Challengers and the Masters are region-specific, whereas the Valorant Champions is a worldwide event.

It's already happening!@PlayVALORANT has announced their international format - the Valorant Champions Tour. Expect to hear about this on #DryPeek, as @ScottSummers0 has been begging for international competition.



Full article:https://t.co/UQoeSerXLk pic.twitter.com/S9xeWO5F8X — Class 1A (@Class1APod) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Valorant Champion Tour Challengers Stage 1 dates

The Valorant Champion tour will be held in multiple regions. The dates for Stage 1 were announced in the Valorant live stream.

Stage 1 of North America's #VALORANT Champions Tour starts on January 27th!



🔹 Challengers 1: Jan 27 - Feb 7

🔹 Challengers 2: Feb 10 - Feb 21

🔹 Challengers 3: Feb 24 - Mar 7

🔸 Masters: Mar 13 - Mar 21 pic.twitter.com/S3Tr9SG4kc — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) January 19, 2021

Here's the schedule:

Europe Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: February 4-7

Challengers 2: TBA

Challengers 3: TBA

Masters: TBA

NA Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: February 4-7

Challengers 2: February 18-21

Challengers 3: March 4-7

Masters: March 13-21

Korea Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: February 4-7

Challengers 2: February 18-21

Challengers 3: March 4-7

Masters: TBA

Brazil Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: January 30 – February 7

Challengers 2: February 13-21

Challengers 3: February 27 – March 6

Masters: March 19-21

Japan Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: February 1

Challengers 2: TBA

Challengers 3: TBA

Masters: TBA

Southeast Asia Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: February 5-7

Challengers 2

Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: February 26-28

Philippines: February 19-21

Challengers 3

Thailand, Malaysia & Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong & Taiwan: March 12-14

Philippines: March 5-7

Masters: March 2021

Latin America Stage 1: Challengers & Masters

Challengers 1: January 26-31

Challengers 2: February 9-14

Challengers 3: February 23-28

Masters: March 2021

Advertisement

All the Valorant 2021 Champions Tour footage will be livestreamed on the Valorant Twitch channel. Stage 1 Challengers & Masters will be operated and produced by Nerd Street Games.

We’re doing good. Let’s do better, just for fun 🕵️‍♂️



Nerd Street Gamers was selected as the official tournament operator and producer for Stage 1 of @riotgames' Challengers & Masters events during the inaugural 2021 @ValorantEsports Champions Tour #VCT



📰 https://t.co/juKxRiUx8X pic.twitter.com/OGwxvCfnmt — Nerd Street Gamers (@nerdstgamers) January 19, 2021

Fans are excited and looking forward to the year-long esports event.