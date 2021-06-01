5 most used agents at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik witnessed a change in agent pick rates compared to the regional masters.

Jett seemed to rule the VCT Masters Reykjavik with the highest pick rate of 81%. She was followed by the Russian initiator, Sova, who had a pick rate of 73%.

Killjoy, who maintained consistency in her pick rates throughout the regional masters, made it to the top five agents’ pick list in Valorant’s first-ever international LAN tournament as well.

Agent pick rate at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavik (Image via VLR.gg)

Unexpectedly, the two controller agents, Viper and Astra, also made this list. Meanwhile, according to VLR.gg, duelists like Reyna and Yoru turned out to have the lowest pick rates of 4% and 3%, respectively.

Five most-picked agents at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik

5) Astra

Astra had a pick rate of 44% (Image via Riot Games)

Astra arrived in March 2021 along with Episode 2 Act 2, and she has already made it to a top-five agents list. She had a pick rate of 41%, according to VLR.gg, at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

However, the Ghanaian controller agent didn’t get a lot of scope to play in Icebox. Astra had the highest pick rate of 77% in Heaven. She was picked by all the teams, except Team Liquid and Sharks Esports.

4) Viper

Viper had a 49% pick rate (Image via Riot Games)

Viper has had a massive improvement in her pick rate compared to previous regional masters. As per VLR.gg, the agent made it to this list with a 49% pick rate.

Viper had the highest pick rate in Icebox (81%) and Bind (70%). She was also picked in all the maps at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

3) Killjoy

Killjoy was mainly picked in Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

The genius of Germany had a pick rate of 61%, as per VLR.gg. However, she didn’t get a chance to play in Bind at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Killjoy was mainly picked in Ascent (85%), followed by Icebox (69%), Spilt (67%), and Heaven (59%). The sentinel agent had a win rate of 50.3% in attack and 49.6% in defense, as per thespike.gg.

2) Sova

Sova is the only initiator on this list (Image via Riot Games)

Sova had the second-highest pick rate in the tournament and was primarily picked in Icebox (100%) but remained unpicked in Split. Sova was the only initiator who made it to this top five list at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.

He was also picked in the VCT Masters Reykjavik Grand Finals. Both Sentinels and Fnatic picked up the agent in Bind. In Heaven, only Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan from Sentinels played with Sova.

1) Jett

Jett had a 100% pick rate in Icebox and Split (Image via Riot Games)

The South Korean duelist agent had enough scope to shine in the tournament. As per thespike.gg, she had a win rate of 49.9% in attack and 50.7% in defense.

Jett had a 100% pick rate in Icebox and Split, as the VLR.gg stats suggest. Jett was not picked much in Bind compared to the other maps. However, she was played by all the teams at the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Reykjavik.