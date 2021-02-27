Valorant introduces new agent Astra, all abilities explained

Valorant has officially released the latest agent addition to the game, Astra, ahead of the newest episode launch of the game.

With the release of Act 2, Riot Games have totally picked up the pace, as they have introduced major changes and additions to the game. Be it new maps, ability changes, or a totally new agent.

Yoru was introduced this year with the Act 2 release, following which a lot had been teased about the 15th agent earlier in the game. Starting from easter eggs in Battlepass to the Icebox map, the devs made sure to hype up this event.

Newest Controller Astra in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The biggest addition to Valorant in Act 2 Episode 2 is the agent Astra. The agent is a controller and is somewhat different from the earlier agents. Astra possesses a completely unique ability concept in Valorant. Be it the interface or the abilities themselves, Astra is ready to totally alter the meta of Valorant.

Agent Bio of Astra in Valorant

Ghanaian Agent Astra harnesses the energies of the cosmos to reshape battlefields as per her whim. With full command of her astral form and a talent for deep strategic foresight, she's always eons ahead of her enemy's next move.

She is a controller agent, and her power source is Radiant. This is one of the reasons why the stars which were teased in the Icebox map were placed near the Radianite boxes.

Abilities of Astra in Valorant explained

The ability usage of Astra is unique in Valorant. Unlike before, to use any ability of Astra, be it C, Q, or E, one needs to first go into the Astral Form via the X button. The Astral form is an interface where Astra travels high up in the air to place Stars in a location of the map.

Basically, the X button will be used for the normal three abilities, as well as the Ultimate.

These stars can be activated using the buttons Q,C, and E later from any point of the map. Each star can be used for any of the three abilities. These abilities are explained below:

C: GRAVITY WELL (Pulls enemies to a point and makes them vulnerable)

Place Stars in Astral Form (X)

ACTIVATE a Star to form a Gravity Well. Players in the area are pulled toward the center before it explodes, making all players still trapped inside fragile.

Q: NOVA PULSE (Concussing ability)

Place Stars in Astral Form (X)

ACTIVATE a Star to detonate a Nova Pulse. The Nova Pulse charges briefly then strikes, concussing all players in its area. However, it deals no damage to the enemy.

E: NEBULA (Smoke)

Place Stars in Astral Form (X)

ACTIVATE a Star to transform it into a Nebula (smoke).

F: DISSIPATE (Calling back the stars)

Use (F) on a Star to Dissipate it, returning the star to be placed in a new location after a delay.

Dissipate briefly forms a fake Nebula at the Star’s location before returning.

X: ASTRAL FORM (Ability interface)

ACTIVATE to enter Astral Form where you can place Stars with PRIMARY FIRE. Stars can be reactivated later, transforming them into a Nova Pulse, Nebula, or Gravity Well.

X: COSMIC DIVIDE (Ultimate ability, creates a huge wall)

When Cosmic Divide is charged, use SECONDARY FIRE in Astral Form to begin aiming it, then PRIMARY FIRE to select two locations. An infinite Cosmic Divide connects the two points you select. Cosmic Divide blocks bullets and heavily dampens audio. It also blocks vision as it is opaque.

