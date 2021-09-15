Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 5

The fifth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin has come to an end with the elimination of F4Q, Zeta Division, and Havan Liberty from the tournament.

On the fifth day of the Berlin Masters, teams from groups B, C, and D played to keep their Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin dream alive. Here are the matches held on the fifth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Match D4 - F4Q vs G2 Esports

Match B4 - Vivo Keyd vs Zeta Division

Match C4 - Crazy Raccoon vs Havan Liberty

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 5 group standings:

Group A

Vision Strikers: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Acend: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group B

Team Envy: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

KRÜ Esports: Wins: 1 , Losses: 1

Keyd Stars: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group C

100 Thieves: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Gambit Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Group D

Sentinels: Wins: 2 , Losses: 0

G2 Esports: Wins: 2, Losses: 1

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 3

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin: Day 5 Recap

Match D4 - F4Q vs G2 Esports

G2 Esports secured a flawless victory against F4Q in the Group-D tie. The German side beat the Koreans on Bind with a 13-3 scoreline, followed by a 13-6 win over Ascent.

It's the end of the road for Korea's @officialF4Q, with no more chances to advance.



With this win, G2 Esports secured their slots in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs. Meanwhile, F4Q's journey in the Belin Masters has come to an end. However, they still have a consolation match left against Sentinels on September 16.

Match B4 - Vivo Keyd vs Zeta Division

Vivo Keyd also secured a flawless victory against Zeta Division to knock the Japanese team out. The Brazilian side dominated both Breeze and Split and won both matches with 13-3 and 13-4 scorelines, respectively.

Vivo Keyd will now face KRÜ Esports to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs.

Match C4 - Crazy Raccoon vs Havan Liberty

Crazy Raccoon knocked out Havan Liberty with a dominating display in the final match of the day. The Japanese side won the first map on Haven with a 13-9 scoreline. They continued their momentum on the second map on Split and won the match with a 13-8 scoreline.

Crazy Raccoon will now face Gambit Esports on September 16 to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs.

