“After today, we realized it doesn’t look too difficult”: F4Q’s Valorant pro Bunny after losing to Sentinels

The South Korean Valorant team, F4Q, didn’t receive a single win yet in their first global LAN tournament, at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin, in Group D.

Previously, in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, NUTURN Gaming qualified from Korea. However, this time, new teams from Korea like Vision Strikers and F4Q came up in Berlin.

Recently, Chae "Bunny" Joon-hyuk, the Valorant professional player from F4Q, spoke about the reason behind it after their match against Sentinels on the fourth day of the tournament. He pointed out that the team was quite nervous, as they were performing for the first time on a global stage.

F4Q’s Bunny believes competing against Sentinels in their next match in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin won’t be “too difficult”

During the post-match press conference with F4Q’s Bunny, Sportskeeda Esports asked him about the reason behind not finding success as of yet in the tournament.

In response, Bunny said,

“I think for the first match we were all pretty nervous, being in the first global LAN tournament that we are at. So we don’t really feel that much pressure to perform against two (Sentinels and G2 Esports), because I think after today, we are a lot more relaxed.”

Bunny further pointed out the reason behind their defeat against Sentinels and mentioned that it wouldn’t be “too difficult” in the upcoming match against them. He said,

“As for Sentinels, we were quite worried about them and how strong of a team they were, but after today we realized it doesn’t look too difficult. So, we are pretty confident going to the next two matches (with Sentinels and G2 Esports).”

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin is F4Q’s first international Valorant LAN tournament. The team was initially seeded to Group D, along with G2 Esports, Sentinels, and Bren Esports. However, Bren Esports from South East Asia didn’t get their visas approved due to the pandemic, which made them miss out on the tournament.

The crown jewel of North America takes down the Korean squad to end Day 4! #VALORANTMasters@Sentinels 2 - 0 @officialF4Q pic.twitter.com/LpDrCke2y3 — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 13, 2021

Thus, the Group D matches are being played in a double-round robin format, which will give F4Q another chance to prove themselves in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. They will be facing G2 Esports and Sentinels again in the upcoming days of the tournament.

Who are F4Q?

F4Q is one of the top Korean teams known for ending Vision Strikers’ 104 win streak in the Valorant esports scene. They qualified for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin after ending up in second place in the VCT Korea Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs. However, on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin, when Vision Strikers qualified for the playoffs, F4Q is still struggling to win a single match.

