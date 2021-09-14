Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 4

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin's fourth day ended with top teams from different regions of the world competing for VCT points to grab their spot for the Valorant Champions.

On the fourth day of the tournament, teams from group A, B and D played to claim their spot in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs. Only eight out of the 15 teams will make it to the playoffs from the group stage.

Listed below are the matches held on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin:

Match B3 - Team Envy vs KRÜ Esports

Match A3 - Vision Strikers vs Acend

Match D3 - F4Q vs Sentinels

On Day 4, two new teams - Team Envy and Vision Strikers, qualified for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin Playoffs by defeating KRÜ Esports and Acend, respectively. Along with that, Sentinels received their second win of the tournament by defeating F4Q.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 4 group standings

Group A

Acend: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Vision Strikers: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group B

Keyd Stars: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

KRÜ Esports: Wins: 1 , Losses: 1

Team Envy: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group C

Gambit Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

100 Thieves: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group D

G2 Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Sentinels: Wins: 2 , Losses: 0

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 2

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 4 Recap

Match B3 - Team Envy vs KRÜ Esports

Team Envy and KRÜ Esports played on the Icebox as their first map. Both teams were locked in a rigorous tussle for victory. However, Team Envy came out on top with a 13-9 score.

In the second map, Ascent, Team Envy continued to dominate KRÜ Esports as the scores ended up at 13-2.

Following their victory on both maps, Team Envy progressed further in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Now, KRÜ Esports have to compete with the winner of the elimination match between Vivo Keyd and ZETA DIVISION to continue their journey in Berlin.

Match A3 - Vision Strikers vs Acend

Acend fell against Vision Strikers in a tough match at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. The latter won on both the maps - Haven and Icebox. In Haven, the scores ended up at 13-7, whereas in Icebox, it was 13-9.

With the win against Acend, Vision Strikers joined 100 Thieves and Team Envy in their third playoff qualifier. Meanwhile, Acend will face the winners of Group A's elimination match between the SuperMassive Blaze and Paper Rex on 16 September 2021.

Match D3 - F4Q vs Sentinels

Sentinels dominated F4Q since the beginning of the match and defeated them on both maps. The match started off in Split with the scores ending at 9-13. This continued on the second map, Breeze, as F4Q again lost to the Sentinels with a scoreline of 4-13.

The two will clash again on 17 September 2021. However, as of yet, F4Q has not garnered a single win in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

