“I think we messed up things on our end”: Sentinels Valorant pro Zombs on their match against G2

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin’s third day witnessed some of the biggest clashes of the title’s esports scene, with one of them being Sentinels versus G2 Esports.

The match was one of the most hyped-up clashes of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Even though G2 Esports didn’t win the game, they successfully gave intense competition to Sentinels and defeated them in Icebox.

Sentinels’ Valorant pro Jared “zombs” Gitlin recently spoke about their performance in the second map, Icebox, in their match against G2 Esports. He pointed out the reason behind the team’s first map drop at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Sentinels have risen to be arguably the world’s best Valorant team. Last time, the NA roster set a record by not dropping a single map in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík. However, in Berlin, that record didn’t continue.

G2 Esports successfully gave a first map defeat to Sentinels, the unbeaten champions of Reykjavík.

Jared “zombs” Gitlin comments on Sentinels’ first map drop in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Sportskeeda Esports asked Zombs what went wrong during the second map that allowed G2 Esports to dominate during the post-match press conference. The Sentinel pro responded :

“I think we lost a lot of CT (Counter-Terrorist) rounds that we shouldn’t have lost. I don’t think they are doing anything special. I think we recounted just like let them get into it by just messing up things on our ends. But that won’t happen again. So, we’re good.”

Sentinels messed up a few things during the match, which was one of the reasons they couldn’t win the defending rounds on Icebox, as mentioned by Zombs. However, later in the third map, Haven, Sentinels came back stronger and dominated the game.

Yet the fight was intense, as G2 Esports held off Sentinels till the end before the latter ended the match with a 13-8 scoreline.

Won first match of Berlin 2-1 vs @G2esports congrats to them for being first EU team to take a map. — zombs (@zombs) September 12, 2021

The match started with massive domination by Sentinels on the first map, Split. They ended up taking the round with a 13-6 score. However, things became difficult on the second map, Icebox, when G2 took over with their aggressive gameplay.

Sentinels faced a tough fight in Icebox against G2 Esports. The NA Valorant roster lost some of its vital defending rounds. They could only win four rounds in the first half, whereas G2 won eight rounds.

Sentinels tried their best to make a comeback in the second half but failed. G2 eventually defeated them in Icebox 8-13.

Also Read

Both teams will meet again on Wednesday, September 15, for another battle. It will be intriguing to see both the top teams from their regions — NA and EMEA — clash again in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer