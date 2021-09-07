Updated Schedule for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Riot Games first announced the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin match as set for September 3, but the proceedings had to be rescheduled due to certain safety requirements.

VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin will be the last international Valorant LAN tournament before the Valorant Champions. The latter will take place in Berlin, December 2021. However, VCT Stage 3 Masters will start on September 10.

The fans and community are excited to see their favorite Valorant teams and players from seven different regions compete against each other.

However, the pandemic has led to a lot of restrictions, further complicating the organization of a LAN tournament with all the safety protocols. This has also been the reason for Bren Esports not getting their visas approved for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Now, it has also become the reason for the modification of the match schedule. All teams must abide by the safety protocols that have been imposed in the past 48 hours.

New Match Schedule for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

The changes didn't apply to the entire competition. Only a few matches from the first three days of the tournament have been reshuffled.

UPDATE: As a result of new safety requirements enacted in the past 48 hours, the Masters Berlin schedule will be modified. This adjustment will allow all teams to complete their required safety obligations prior to commencing competition. pic.twitter.com/htjtUQTO4U — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 6, 2021

Here is the new date and time schedule for all the matches in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:

Day 1 - September 10 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Match A2 - SuperMassive Blaze vs Acend

9.00 PDT: Match D1 - G2 Esports vs F4Q

12.00 PDT: Match C2 - 100 Thieves vs Havan Liberty

Day 2 - September 11 (Saturday)

6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Vision Strikers vs Paper Rex

9.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Crazzy Raccon

12.00 PDT: Match B1 - Keyd Stars vs Team Envy

Day 3 - September 12 (Sunday)

6.00 PDT: Match B2 - KRÜ Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

9.00 PDT: Match D2 - Sentinels vs G2 Esports

12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2

Day 4 - September 13 (Monday)

6.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2

9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2

12.00 PDT: Match D3 - F4Q vs Sentinels

Day 5 - September 14 (Tuesday)

6.00 PDT: Match D4 - F4Q vs G2 Esports

9.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2

12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2

Day 6 - September 15 (Wednesday)

6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2

9.00 PDT: Match D5 - G2 Esports vs Sentinels

12.00 PDT: Match B5 - Loser of B3 vs Winner of B4

Day 7 - September 16 (Thursday)

6.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4

9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4

12.00 PDT: Match D6 - Sentinels vs F4Q

Day 8 - September 17 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Quarters

Day 9 - September 18 (Saturday)

9.00 PDT: Semi-Finals

Day 10 - September 19 (Sunday)

9.00 PDT: Finals

