Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Schedule

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start off on 10 September 2021, with only 15 teams from seven different regions after Bren Esports couldn't make it to the tournament due to travel restrictions.
Bren Esports won the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and bagged their spot in for the Berlin Masters. This was the first time the team had a chance to play in the Valorant's LAN tournament.
However, global COVID-19 pandemic has led to several travel restrictions, because of which they failed to get their visas approved.
Here are all the current 15 Valorant teams who will be competing for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:
- North America (2 teams): Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy
- EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (4 teams): Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports
- Korea (2 teams): Vision Strikers and F4Q
- Brazil (2 teams): Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars
- Japan (2 teams): ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon
- LATAM (Latin America) (1 team): KRÜ Esports
- Southeast Asia (1 team):Paper Rex
Full schedule of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin
Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will begin with Group Play Stage, where all the 15 teams are divided into four different groups comprising of four teams, except Group D, which now has three competitors.
All matches will be played in a best-of-three format, except the Grand-Finals, which will be decided in a best-of-five format.
Below is the date and time schedule for all the matches in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.
Day 1 - September 10 (Friday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match B2 - KRÜ Esports vs ZETA DIVISION
- 9.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Crazzy Raccon
- 12.00 PDT: Match D1 - G2 Esports vs F4Q
Day 2 - September 11 (Saturday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Vision Strikers vs Paper Rex
- 9.00 PDT: Match B1 - Keyd Stars vs Team Envy
- 12.00 PDT: Match C2 - 100 Thieves vs Havan Liberty
Day 3 - September 12 (Sunday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A2 - SuperMassive Blaze vs Acend
- 9.00 PDT: Match D2 - Sentinels vs G2 Esports
- 12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2
Day 4 - September 13 (Monday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2
- 9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2
- 12.00 PDT: Match D3 - F4Q vs Sentinels
Day 5 - September 14 (Tuesday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match D4 - F4Q vs G2 Esports
- 9.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2
- 12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2
Day 6 - September 15 (Wednesday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2
- 9.00 PDT: Match D5 - G2 Esports vs Sentinels
- 12.00 PDT: Match B5 - Loser of B3 vs Winner of B4
Day 7 - September 16 (Thursday)
- 6.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4
- 9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4
- 12.00 PDT: Match D6 - Sentinels vs F4Q
Day 8 - September 17 (Friday)
- 6.00 PDT: Quarters
Day 9 - September 18 (Saturday)
- 8.00 PDT: Semi-Finals
Day 10 - September 19 (Sunday)
- 8.00 PDT: Finals