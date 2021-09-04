Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Schedule

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 3 Masters Berlin will start off on 10 September 2021, with only 15 teams from seven different regions after Bren Esports couldn't make it to the tournament due to travel restrictions.

Bren Esports won the Valorant Champions Tour SEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and bagged their spot in for the Berlin Masters. This was the first time the team had a chance to play in the Valorant's LAN tournament.

However, global COVID-19 pandemic has led to several travel restrictions, because of which they failed to get their visas approved.

An update on Bren Esports and #VALORANTMasters Berlin: pic.twitter.com/4WwfNNQfdb — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Here are all the current 15 Valorant teams who will be competing for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin:

North America (2 teams): Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy

Sentinels, 100 Thieves and Team Envy EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) (4 teams): Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports

Acend, SuperMassive Blaze, Gambit Esports and G2 Esports Korea (2 teams): Vision Strikers and F4Q

Vision Strikers and F4Q Brazil (2 teams): Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars

Havan Liberty and Keyd Stars Japan (2 teams): ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon

ZETA DIVISION and Crazy Raccoon LATAM (Latin America) (1 team): KRÜ Esports

KRÜ Esports Southeast Asia (1 team):Paper Rex

Full schedule of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin will begin with Group Play Stage, where all the 15 teams are divided into four different groups comprising of four teams, except Group D, which now has three competitors.

All matches will be played in a best-of-three format, except the Grand-Finals, which will be decided in a best-of-five format.

Are you ready for 10 Days of high stake VALORANT action? 🔥 Here's the official schedule for #VALORANTMasters Berlin: September 10-19. pic.twitter.com/JRoCgpCUnr — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 3, 2021

Below is the date and time schedule for all the matches in the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Day 1 - September 10 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Match B2 - KRÜ Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

9.00 PDT: Match C1 - Gambit Esports vs Crazzy Raccon

12.00 PDT: Match D1 - G2 Esports vs F4Q

Day 2 - September 11 (Saturday)

6.00 PDT: Match A1 - Vision Strikers vs Paper Rex

9.00 PDT: Match B1 - Keyd Stars vs Team Envy

12.00 PDT: Match C2 - 100 Thieves vs Havan Liberty

Day 3 - September 12 (Sunday)

6.00 PDT: Match A2 - SuperMassive Blaze vs Acend

9.00 PDT: Match D2 - Sentinels vs G2 Esports

12.00 PDT: Match C3 - Winners of C1 vs C2

Day 4 - September 13 (Monday)

6.00 PDT: Match B3 - Winners of B1 vs B2

9.00 PDT: Match A3 - Winners of A1 vs A2

12.00 PDT: Match D3 - F4Q vs Sentinels

Day 5 - September 14 (Tuesday)

6.00 PDT: Match D4 - F4Q vs G2 Esports

9.00 PDT: Match B4 - Losers of B1 vs B2

12.00 PDT: Match C4 - Losers of C1 vs C2

Day 6 - September 15 (Wednesday)

6.00 PDT: Match A4 - Losers of A1 vs A2

9.00 PDT: Match D5 - G2 Esports vs Sentinels

12.00 PDT: Match B5 - Loser of B3 vs Winner of B4

Day 7 - September 16 (Thursday)

6.00 PDT: Match A5 - Loser of A3 vs Winner A4

9.00 PDT: Match C5 - Loser of C3 vs Winner of C4

12.00 PDT: Match D6 - Sentinels vs F4Q

Day 8 - September 17 (Friday)

6.00 PDT: Quarters

Day 9 - September 18 (Saturday)

8.00 PDT: Semi-Finals

Day 10 - September 19 (Sunday)

8.00 PDT: Finals

