Animal Crossing: New Horizons players bring Squid Game to a mystery island

Squid Game, the massive hit Netflix original, has permeated all corners of popular media, including Animal Crossing. One might not think that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a great place for a show about people competing to the death to pay off debts, but Animal Crossing fans are known to recreate fandoms here. The creative aspect of the game allows players to pretty much create what they want and bring the incredibly popular Squid Game to their islands.

This player isn't the first or last person to bring Squid Game to Animal Crossing and as long as the show is popular, so are these themed islands.

Squid Game mystery island makes its way to Animal Crossing

Fans of the hit Netflix series will instantly recognize a ton of features on this island. Players start out in the big room from the show, complete with their clothes waiting for them and a massive amount of beds to house all 456 players. There's even a player counter and a platform with all the money (in this case, bells) waiting for them when they win.

Each setting from Squid Game, though it mostly takes place in one giant building, is replicated here. This includes the room where pretty much nothing except stairs and doors exist. The first game, Red Light, Green Light, is replicated, too, complete with holes to fall and "die" and some blood spattered about from where players were eliminated.

Squid Game's first game was Red Light, Green Light. (Image via Netflix)

Some of the games, like the sugar shape game, aren't easily replicated, but fans managed to pull off a stellar job anyway. This one features the shapes they had to cut out but Animal Crossing players have to walk on the boundaries and not fall in the hole.

Everything is wonderfully replicated, so fans of Squid Game will love this mystery island. Everything works as well as possible in Animal Crossing, right down to the games and every bit of scenery that is present in the show. Granted, these games don't result in death for the losers, but they're as close as can be. The code for this island seems to be DA-0194-6325-1608.

