Animal Crossing joke goes viral, leaves fanbase divided over its source and potential theft

Animal Crossing was recently trending on Twitter, but not for any good reason. There was no update announcement, no new leak, no sequels announced, no spin-offs or anything related to the game itself. Rather, a joke went viral, which caused an uproar among some of the users.

One user tweeted out a clever joke about Animal Crossing and was subsequently called out for alleged content theft. This quickly trended and divided the community over the origins of the tweet.

Stolen, or plagiarized content has been an ongoing debate since social media took off. Bigger accounts often steal content from the smaller ones, which is what allegedly took place with an Animal Crossing joke.

Content ownership is a tricky situation with no solution in sight. Regardless, a popular joke involving the title of Animal Crossing was put out on Twitter.

annaBELLA where the hell have you been, loca? @plantabel why did they call it animal crossing if the animals always sit in my path. i can’t cross. i am animal standing. why did they call it animal crossing if the animals always sit in my path. i can’t cross. i am animal standing.

Many Animal Crossing players found the joke funny and relatable and had a say of their own.

ᴷᴬᵀᴵᴱ @shutterkat @plantabel I always ask my sister if she wants to play with me by saying, “Wanna cross animals?” 😆 @plantabel I always ask my sister if she wants to play with me by saying, “Wanna cross animals?” 😆

Several other users were quick to allege that the tweet, or rather the joke itself, didn't originate from the bigger accounts.

Luke💛 @shinxxed @plantabel um bestie you cant just put comedian in your bio and but then *rip off* other people's tweets, comedians NEVER take other people's jokes EVER. im shooketh @plantabel um bestie you cant just put comedian in your bio and but then *rip off* other people's tweets, comedians NEVER take other people's jokes EVER. im shooketh

Katsoa @katsoaart @plantabel i saw this exact same tweet by someone else a few days ago but ok @plantabel i saw this exact same tweet by someone else a few days ago but ok

st(ev)i(e) 🍄 @stevieshorizon @plantabel not to be like this but why are bigger accounts constantly stealing tweets 😐 @plantabel not to be like this but why are bigger accounts constantly stealing tweets 😐

The fans alleged that a smaller account came up with the joke, but with very little audience and viral recognition, it was easy to steal it and put it on a bigger account.

Villagers can often be in the way, which led to the original joke. Image via Nintendo

This quickly divided the community over the origins of the tweet and the issue of content theft. The user responded with a statement and mentioned something that is critical to the discussion over whether someone's content is really theirs and nobody else's.

annaBELLA where the hell have you been, loca? @plantabel



(i’ve included light & dark versions for accessibility! if you require a typed version bc you use a screenreader pls DM) annaBELLA where the hell have you been, loca? @plantabel why did they call it animal crossing if the animals always sit in my path. i can’t cross. i am animal standing. why did they call it animal crossing if the animals always sit in my path. i can’t cross. i am animal standing. context is key. many of you got the joke, but i see a lot of you are waking up to drama & are super confused, so let me try to explain a little better:(i’ve included light & dark versions for accessibility! if you require a typed version bc you use a screenreader pls DM) twitter.com/plantabel/stat… context is key. many of you got the joke, but i see a lot of you are waking up to drama & are super confused, so let me try to explain a little better:



(i’ve included light & dark versions for accessibility! if you require a typed version bc you use a screenreader pls DM) twitter.com/plantabel/stat… https://t.co/V1Uw2aPm8Y

It's difficult to pinpoint the origin of a joke, and that's not a new social media phenomenon. It's difficult to copyright social media content, as it's usually an idea and those are often not unique.

As the Animal Crossing player pointed out, neither she nor the smaller account in question are the first people to make a joke like that, nor will they be the last.

