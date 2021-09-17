How to get shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation game in the truest sense of the term. Players can witness all kinds of weather changes in the game, which has led to some very beautiful events. Witnessing shooting stars is one such beautiful event that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have seen within the game.

But not every Animal Crossing player knows how to find and see these shooting stars in the game. This article details how players can catch shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to catch shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Shooting stars in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be witnessed at any time of the year, especially during nights with clear skies. They usually appear anytime between 7.00 pm and 4.00 am. Additionally, shooting stars are much more likely to appear during Meteor Showers.

Fortunately, players can learn about Meteor Showers beforehand. Isabella usually announces Meteor Showers during her morning announcements, but in case players miss it, they will interact with other villagers who may talk about or mention the meteor showers.

Villagers talking about shooting stars and meteor showers (Image via Hey Poor Player)

Now that players know when they can witness shooting stars in the game, they can learn how to make a wish on these shooting stars in New Horizons.

To make a wish on a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players must tilt their camera upwards towards the sky using the Right Control Stick. Now, when they spot a shooting star, they simply have to press the A button to make a wish. Players will know that they have successfully wished upon a shooting star in Animal Crossing if the star twinkles a bright yellow.

Making a wish on a shooitng star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via r/AnimalCrossing on Reddit)

Wishing on a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons can yield players star fragments the next day. These fragments will wash up on the sea shore, much like shells.

Catching a shooting star in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is something worth witnessing, so make sure to keep an eye out for the next Meteor Shower!

