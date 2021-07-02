A guide to shooting star time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Apart from the fun activities that players can participate in Animal Crossing: New horizons, the scenic beauty within the game is also a key attraction for most players of the franchise.

Perhaps one of the most beautiful things to witness is a meteor shower, but most people are not lucky enough to see one in real life. However, Nintendo is providing an opportunity for players to witness a meteor shower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How can you witness shooting stars in Animal Crossing?

Shooting stars appear in the Animal Crossing sky after dark, usually between 7:00 p.m and 4:00 a.m. Shooting stars don't really appear in the game out of the blue. By paying close attention to the faint sounds, players can hear a gentle tinkling sound around the time the meteor shower is expected to take place.

A player enjoying a meteor shower in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Attack of the Fanboy)

Players will have to find a clear space on their island. Make sure that the spot has a good view of the horizon. Once this is done, they have to tilt the right joystick upwards to get a clear sky view. Make sure that the character's hands are empty.

Shooting stars cannot be counted as a rare occurrence in Animal Crossing, but they do appear in random spurts. Players should not worry if they don't immediately see the showers. They will appear eventually. These shooting stars are aesthetically pleasing, but are also useful. Animal Crossing players can make a wish while looking at the shooting stars.

