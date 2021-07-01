21 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs arriving in July and how to catch them all

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players the choice to catch 60 bugs in the month of July. However, out of these, 21 are unique to the summer month, and one would also leave after July ends. Therefore, while players have multiple shots at catching these bugs, they only have the next 30 days to catch the Honeybee.

To make catching bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons easier, players need to know the timing as well as the spawn location of these bugs. For all the new bugs that arrive in July, players can easily fetch a price of 10-12,000 bells ranging on their rarity.

As always, players will need a net in Animal Crossing: New Horizons to catch bugs around their island. Ultimately, it all comes down to the perfect aim and timing while pressing the A button on the Nintendo Switch.

All the new bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

A variety of bugs, including stags, cicadas, beetles, and many more, will be available for players to catch on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in July. Let's take a look at all of these, one by one, to see their types, how much they sell for, and when players can catch them.

Stags

A total of 6 different stags will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July:

Saw Stag: Players can find these on trees all day, and they sell for 2,000 bells. Miyama Stag: These stags can also be found on trees all day and sell for 1,000 bells. Giant Stag: One of the most valuable bugs in the game, the Giant Stag can be found on trees between 11 PM and 8 AM, and they sell for a whopping 10,000 bells. Cyclommatus Stag: Players can find these bugs on palm trees between 5 PM and 8 AM and sell them for 8,000 bells. Golden Stag: The most valuable bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July can also be found on palm trees between 5 PM and 8 AM and sells for a staggering 12,000 bells. Giraffe Stag: The Giraffe Stag too can be found on palm trees between 5 PM and 8 AM and also sells for a staggering 12,000 bells.

Cicadas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will see 4 different types of cicadas arrive in July along with cicada shells.

Brown Cicada: Players can find the brown cicada on trees between 8 AM to 5 PM, and sells for 250 bells. Robust Cicada: These too appear on trees between 8 AM to 5 PM and sell for 300 bells. Giant Cicada: This bug sells for 500 bells, and players can catch these from trees between 8 AM to 5 PM. Evening Cicada: The most valuable cicada is also found on trees but between 4 AM to 8 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM. Players can sell this bug for 550 bells. Cicada Shells: Unlike other bugs, there is nothing fascinating about cicada shells, which can be found on trees all day and sell for 10 bells.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons July bug-catching guide (Image via Super Milltendo)

Beetles

3 beetles will arrive in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during July, and while 2 of these aren't as fascinating, one of them sells for 10,000 bells.

Blue Weevil Beetle: Players can find this beetle on palm trees all day and sell them for 800 bells. Earth-Boring Dung Beetle: This too is a common beetle that sells for 300 bells, and players can find them on the ground all day. Scarab Beetle: This exotic Animal Crossing: New Horizons beetle sells for 10,000 bells, and players can find them on trees between 11 PM to 8 AM.

Other Bugs arriving in July

Apart from the aforementioned categories of bugs, there are 7 other bugs that are arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during July. Additionally, one will also leave the game after the summer month ends.

Grasshopper: The common bug can be found on the ground from 8 AM - 5 PM and sells for 160 bells. Horned Dynastid: This uncommon bug sells for 1350 bells and can be found on trees between 5 PM to 8 AM. Horned Atlas: This bug can be found specifically on palm trees between 5 PM to 8 AM and sells for a high price of 8,000 bells. Horned Elephant: Another exotic Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug that appears on palm trees between 5 PM to 8 AM and sells for 8,000 bells. Horned Hercules: This bug is also the most valuable one in the game, with a selling price of 12,000 bells, and can be found on palm trees between 5 PM to 8 AM. Walking Stick: The common bug that appears as a stick on trees sells for 600 bells and pops up between 4 AM - 8 AM and 5 PM - 7 PM. Walking Leaf: This common bug can be found all day disguised as leaves and sells for 600 bells. Honeybee: The honeybee is the only bug leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons after July so make sure to catch them during this month. Players can find them flying between 8 AM - 5 PM and sell them for 200 bells.

These are all the bugs that will be arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July, and while almost all of these will be here to stay for a while, the Honeybee will not be appearing for quite some time.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod