A list of all bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

Animal Crossing games have the really interesting feature of rotating the presence of certain flora and fauna in the game.

A lot of fish, deep-sea creatures and bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons are seasonal, which means that they appear during specific times of the day, month, or year. As the month of June nears its end, it will be time for many insects, fish, and deep-sea creatures to take their leave.

However, this also means that there will be a host of new bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures appearing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the month of July.

New fish, deep-sea creatures, and bugs that will be appearing on Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

Bugs

Since the list for the new bugs is quite long, it would be best to start off with this.

Grasshopper: Starting July, players will be able to spot grasshoppers on the ground from 8 AM to 5 PM. If caught, these bugs can fetch 160 Bells.

Four types of Cicada: Found on trees, players will see a lot of Brown, Robust, Giant, and Evening Cicada in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They are all up and about from 8AM to 5 PM, except the Evening Cicada, which can be spotted from 4 AM to 8 AM in the morning and 4 PM to 7 PM in the evening. If caught these four Cicada types can fetch 250, 300, 500, and 550 Bells respectively. In addition to this, players can find Cicada shells on trees all day.

Blue Weevil beetle: These are one of the most beautiful bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and can fetch a price of 800 Bells. They can be found on palm trees all day.

Earth-boring dung beetle: This one can be found on the ground all day and can fetch a price of 300 Bells if caught.

Scarab beetle: This magnificent bug can be found on trees from 11 PM to 8 AM. If caught, it can fetch a jaw-dropping 10000 Bells.

Saw stag: This brown bug can be found on trees all day, but can fetch a price of 2000 Bells if caught.

Miyama Stag: This golden-brown stag beetle can be found on trees all day as well. It can fetch a price of 1000 Bells if caught.

Giant Stag: Like the Scarab beetle, this one can make players rich if caught. Found on trees from 11 PM to 8 AM, this stag beetle can fetch a price of 10000 Bells if caught.

Cyclommatus stag: One of the more beautiful stag beetles, this exquisite specimen can be found only in palm trees from 5 PM to 8 AM. It can fetch a price of 8000 Bells if caught.

The Golden stag and Giraffe stag: These are the two most exquisite stag beetles in the game, fetching a price of 12000 Bells if caught. Both these varieties can be found on Palm trees from 5 PM to 8 AM.

The exquisite horned beetles of Animal Crossing: New Horizons: This roster consists of the Horned dynastid, Horned atlas, Horned elephant, and the Horned hercules. Of these, the Horned dynastid is a more common variety, found on almost every tree from 5 PM to 8 AM. The rest are specifically found on palm trees from 5 PM to 8 AM. The Horned atlas and the Horned elephant can fetch a price of 8000 Bells. The Horned hercules, the most magnificent of the lot, can fetch a price of 12000 Bells if caught. However, being a more common variety the Horned dynastid can only fetch a price of 1350 Bells.

Walking stick: This one is a rather peculiar insect, and it does look like a miniature walking stick. This somewhat makes it a little difficult to spot, since they are found on trees. Available from 4 AM to 8 AM and 5 PM to 7 PM, it can fetch a price of 600 Bells if caught.

Walking leaf: Yet another camouflaging bug, this one can be found 'hidden in the leaves' (Naruto, anyone?). Available throughout the day, it can fetch a price of 600 Bells if caught.

Fish

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a rather rich diversity of aquatic life. Here are the fish that will be gracing the game this July.

Sweet fish: This river fish with a medium shadow size can be found all day and can fetch a price of 900 Bells if caught.

Napoleonfish: This sea fish is a rather exquisite specimen in Animal Crossing. Available from 4 AM to 9 PM, this one can fetch a price of 10000 Bells if caught.

Puffer fish: This well-known sea fish can be found all day and can fetch a price of 250 Bells if caught.

Blue Martin: Yet another exquisite specimen, this one can be found only in the pier, but is available all day. This one can fetch a price of 10000 Bells if caught.

Yet another exquisite specimen, this one can be found only in the pier, but is available all day. This one can fetch a price of 10000 Bells if caught. Ocean Sunfish: A really beautiful fish, this sea fish can be found from 4 AM to 9 PM, and can fetch a price of 4000 Bells if caught.

Deep-sea creatures

Animal Crossing: New Horizons built an entire virtual ecosystem that is really close to real life. The presence of detailed deep-sea creatures is a testimony to that fact. Here are the new deep-sea creatures that will be arriving in the game in July.

Moon Jellyfish: A quite common aquatic creature, this one can be found all day and are quite easy to spot. If caught, it can fetch a price of 600 Bells.

Giant isopod: This one has got to be one of the most intriguing aquatic creatures available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Really fast swimmers with a medium shadow size, the giant isoppod can can fetch a price of 12000 Bells if caught. It can be seen from 9 AM to 4 PM and from 9 PM to 4 AM.

This one has got to be one of the most intriguing aquatic creatures available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Really fast swimmers with a medium shadow size, the giant isoppod can can fetch a price of 12000 Bells if caught. It can be seen from 9 AM to 4 PM and from 9 PM to 4 AM. Horseshow crab: Also an intriguing deep-sea creature, the horseshoe crab can be seen from from 9 PM to 4 AM. It can fetch a price of 2500 Bells if caught.

Bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures that will be leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July

With the arrival of new ones in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there will be some who will be bidding their farewell, for now. A notable void will be left by the Honeybee as it takes its leave in July. As for the aquatic life, the tadpole and seaweed will also be leaving in July as well.

Sure, this rotation of seasonal fauna makes players miss some of these elements, but it somewhat adds to the realism in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

