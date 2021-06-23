Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items 

June is about to end, which means an array of limited-time items will leave the Animal Crossing island in a few days. In the same way, July will bring heaps of new in-game seasonal items and critters that the players will need to grab before their successors replace them.

Once they disappear, most of them won't be available until next year as not all items are available during time travel.

Limited time items for July in Animal Crossing

Tanabata Festival

The Tanabata Festival is one of the more popular festivals in Japan. Children all over Japan tie little chits containing their wishes on bamboo trees.

Bamboo Grass is one of the finest in-game items (Image via Mayor Mori)

Nintendo added Bamboo Grass as a limited-time item in Animal Crossing for the aforementioned festival. It is celebrated from July 1st to 7th. Players can interact with the little bits of paper to read what other characters on the island have wished for.

Marines Day

The next event on this list is Marines Day, celebrated from July 8th to 22nd. The item that goes along with this event is a decorative item to be added to the door of the house.

Marines Day is very popular amongst Japanese gamers (Image via Mayor Mori)

It is called a ship wheel. As the name suggests, it represents the wheel of a ship. The festival celebrates Japan's identity as an island nation. Interestingly, players can also gift the ship wheel to other Animal Crossing characters who add the wheel to their doors, which looks extremely adorable.

Bastille Day

Next is a clothing item called the Phrygian Cap. It is available from July 10th to 20th and is celebrated in France as Bastille Day, marking a turning point during the French Revolution.

The cap is available in 5 different colors (Image via Mayor Mori)

The inclusion of the cap in the game was rather surprising. However, it is a step in the right direction. It marks an educational shift in the game, giving players an idea about different cultures, their significance, and how they're celebrated.

The cap comes in different colors, which makes it more interesting than it looks.

Cowboy Festival

Cowboy Festival celebrates the Cowboy Holiday, which is an event celebrated in Brazil. It is celebrated from July 15th to August 15th and offers a springy ride-on item that doesn't look as spectacular as others on this list but can be used as a decorative item.

Players can't sit on the springy ride-on horse (Image via Mayor Mori)

This is also because players can't sit on these and even ride them in the way the Brazilian people do, making its presence redundant.

