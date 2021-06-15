Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Potential updates coming out of E3 2021

With E3 2021 going on, Animal Crossing fans are keeping a close eye out for potential updates or announcements about the game that may come out of the Nintendo Treehouse Live presentation tomorrow. Many updates and new games are rumored to be announced tomorrow, including a major update for Nintendo's hit social simulator Animal Crossing.

I already got my tweets for after Nintendo E3 if they don't deliver for Animal Crossing. pic.twitter.com/d0K28rVv5J — Mayor 🏢Sour_Lux🏢 (@sour_lux) June 12, 2021

The Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live presentation will last approximately 5 hours, so there is potential for plenty of announcements. Animal Crossing players have been speculating as to what the announcements for their favorite title could be.

Animal Crossing at E3 2021

Many players are theorizing the addition of Gyroids to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Gyroids are an iconic furniture item from previous iterations, and it's a bit surprising they're not a part of the latest game. Gyroids have been a fan favorite for a while now, and many fans are anticipating them as part of the next big update.

Potential Gyroid in New Horizons. Image via Nintendo Life

Perhaps the biggest potential announcement could be an amalgamation of The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing. Both of these two iconic franchises could be getting a crossover. There was a Mario themed crossover for his anniversary, and since this year is Zelda's anniversary, it seems very likely. Plus, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake from 2019 is made in a similar art style to Animal Crossing. Some fans have been waiting for a collaboration for quite some time.

Please make a zelda crossover event!! pic.twitter.com/pKdVNPpu36 — 🤍𝒜𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓁🤍 (@arielcrossing) October 12, 2018

The next potential update to Animal Crossing could be a fence customization option, as fences have been a standard design for a while now. Some players might want to customize their fences to fit the islands theme or aesthetic.

the biggest lie in animal crossing was the white fences in the trailer — suffice 💕 (@Sufficive) August 4, 2020

The next possible update that players are anticipating is the addition of Brewster, a coffee shop owning pigeon who's been a staple of the Animal Crossing franchise. Some villagers' in-game dialogue has hinted at this, so it is a very real possibility that many fans would love to see.

Brewster. Image via Animal Crossing World

Some players are expecting DLC or new minigames, both of which would make a great addition to the game. Minigames are some of the best aspects of other games, even some that may be unexpected in Nintendo's catalog. Nintendo also often adds DLC to its more popular games, so this would be a surprising omission.

Players are also anticipating some updates to the gameplay, such as island expansion, player interactivity, villager interactivity and more. These things would be small additions that would likely boost the gameplay a lot. Players being able to interact and more villager interactions would make island life more interesting and island expansion would make it a lot bigger.

There are plenty of theories about what to expect from the Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live presentation at E3 tomorrow. Be sure to tune in for Nintendo's showcase to find out what is coming to Animal Crossing next!

Edited by david.benjamin