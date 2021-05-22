Animal Crossing: E3 to bring heaps of new updates to New Horizons

According to recent reports, Nintendo will announce its plans for Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the 26th edition of E3 this year. Nintendo has officially confirmed that it will be present at the biggest event of the summer.

Animal Crossing has been under fire for the last few months due to a lack of ground-breaking updates. Even the most honest patrons of the title feel that New Horizons needs new content to be able to sustain its player base.

Also read: Animal Crossing island name ideas and reasons you can't rename it in New Horizons

Also read: All major changes coming to Animal Crossing in 2021

Update 1.10 hit Animal Crossing Island a couple of weeks back and will bring six unseen events to its fifth title in the long-running franchise. Sadly, players still feel distant from the title and feel that E3 will serve as a perfect opportunity for Nintendo to shift its attention to Animal Crossing.

Animal Crossing to get more updates soon?

E3 2021 will take place between June 12th & 15th. Fans had hoped the devs would announce the arrival of an update in March, when New Horizons completed its one-year anniversary. Even though the players received several rewards, a groundbreaking update was missing from the list.

Next in line was the franchise's 20th anniversary, which raised expectations for a massive update. Even those expectations have now died down, and all eyes are clearly on E3.

Animal Crossing players are waiting for the announcement of a crossover, much like the Mario crossover which added Mario themed items to the life simulation title. The Legend of Zelda’s anniversary also coming up, and the community is hopeful of a crossover between the two classic franchises.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Summer changes coming to New Horizons

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Data miners have uncovered evidence suggesting that museum upgrades and fence customization are coming soon. It might not sound like a huge deal, but players have been wanting to customize their fences for a long time now, and the leaks have created a ripple for sure.

Players who have played previous entries in the franchise must be aware that Tormiter has been absent from the game for a while. Leaks suggest that the popular character might be returning to the Animal Crossing island. There is also the possibility of a museum cafe, similar to the one that was seen in New Leaf.

This remains mere conjecture until Nintendo puts a stamp on them reiterating why E3 is one of the most important events of the year.