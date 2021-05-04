Animal Crossing New Horizons update 1.10 leaks: museum expansion, fence customization, and more

Update 1.10 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is already in motion and will introduce several new events and limited-time items.

The fifth title in the long-running franchise completed its first anniversary a couple of months back. This landmark offered several rewards to Animal Crossing players.

However, according to honest patrons of the franchise, New Horizons hasn't witnessed an exciting update in a long time. While update 1.10 will unfold six new events, they won't really contain interesting content.

But data miners have uncovered significant content updates that might be made available to Animal Crossing players sooner rather than later.

Dodocodes is a popular website for Animal Crossing updates. The list of updates on the website contains items available in the game via update 1.10. It also contains evidence of some spectacular updates that the devs have hidden from players, including a third museum floor, fence customization, and a cafe entrance.

While Nintendo hasn't confirmed these additions, Animal Crossing leaks have proved to be pretty accurate. For example, the dream suite introduced in the game last year was discovered by data miners.

Animal Crossing 1.10 update data mine

Animal Crossing: New Leaf enabled players to upgrade their museum to have a shop based around similarly themed items. Players could set up their exhibits.

Advertisement

In addition, they could also purchase museum-themed items. The leaks hint towards another such update that would enable players to set up shop in the museum.

Also read: Sykkuno reveals that the NoPixel GTA RP server needs xQc to avoid a decline in roleplay

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has tried its best to replicate reality (Image via Animal Crossing world)

The leaks, related to the previous update, also mention a cafe entrance. However, it is unlikely that this will be a standalone building since most players have already decorated their islands with gigantic buildings. So, it is possible that the players could set up this cafe inside the museum itself.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has tried its best to replicate reality. Many museums in the world have cafes, and that's probably the image the devs are trying to replicate. This has to be the most interesting update in the game so far.

Advertisement

Players can finally customize fences (Image via Animal Crossing world)

The leaks also mentioned fences. Animal Crossing offers an array of fence designs that players use to decorate and border their gardens and keep other villagers at bay.

While fence designs are available in the game, players for long have wanted the ability to customize these, and according to leaks, they might finally be able to do so.

Also read: xQc reacts to a school student's project explaining why he is a hero