Animal Crossing island name ideas and reasons you can't rename it in New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth entry in the long-running franchise. While the premise of the title is similar to its predecessors, New Horizons boasts a range of distinct qualities.

At its core, Animal Crossing: New Horizons tries its best to replicate reality. Gradual changes in weather, events, holidays and even limited time items in the game represent reality.

The same way character names define who they are, Animal Crossing island names shape the identity of the player and the villagers living on the island.

Animal Crossing, as a title, is pretty flexible and lets the players develop their custom designs and alter building patterns. Sadly, island name is one of the few things players can't change in Animal Crossing.

Reasons why Animal Crossing players can't change the name of their islands

Other characters in the game, including the Nook, refer to the players' island as their new home when the game begins. In addition, the island name is also visible on the player's passport.

The name of the island, along with the name of the villager, are perhaps the only two things that can't be altered at any given time.

(Image via Animal Crossing world)

The name has to be 10 characters long, and most importantly, it appears as it is, and isn't shortened to meet frame requirements. As long as it's not obscene, the players have all the right to be as creative as they want to be.

Several players who have played other titles in the franchise prefer to keep the same name as the previous one.

Ultimately, the island name has to be something that the players won't get bored of and something that they are comfortable with. It is important to note that the only way the island name can be changed is by starting over.

Animal Crossing island name ideas

The following is a list of names that users playing Animal Crossing for the first time can make use of:

Konoha island

Super blues

Land of Serenity

Castaway

Madagascar

LOST

Paradise

Bermuda Triangle

North or South Pole

Port Moody

Sharks Warf

World's Edge

Miss Isle

Wuhu Island

Melemele Island

Akala Island

Ula'Ula Island

Azkaban Island

Berk

Balamb Island

Donkey Kong Island

Dragon Roost Island

Forsaken Fortress

Great fish Isle

Haunted Isle

Hoenn

Isle of the Storm

Johto

Karamja

Koholint Island

Lavalava Island

Mallet Island

N. Sanity Island

Nowhere Islands

The Lion King Palace

The Monkey King Palace

Joker's Asylum

Batman's cave

Batcave

Robin's world

Ben 10 universe

The Forgotten City

Harley Quinn's Laughter island

Lover's Point

Fight Club

Hakuna Matata

Total adventure

Adventure island

Jumanji place

Final Destination

Robust

Akira's Paradise

Doom's Palace