3 possible Animal Crossing updates at E3 2021

The last few months have been rather underwhelming for Animal Crossing players. True, update 1.10 hit the islands a couple of months back, but it hasn't made the kind of impact the devs thought it would.

The lack of new events and activities has saddened even the most ardent followers of the fifth title in the long-running franchise. Naturally, all eyes are on E3 Direct, which takes place between June 12th and June 15th.

Even though data miners have uncovered evidence suggesting many major updates are coming to the title, Nintendo has kept everything under wraps.

The devs are seemingly saving the best for the last, but here's a list of updates that might be announced at E3 Direct 2021.

What can Animal Crossing players expect from E3 Direct?

1) The big update?

Data miners uncovered evidence of fence customization and museum expansion last month. It might sound silly, but fence customization has been a hot topic in the Animal Crossing community.

So much so that several players hacked the title to install Harvey's fences in the game last year. Even though these were removed shortly, this just reiterates how important fence customization is.

Fence customization has been a hot topic in the Animal Crossing community (Image via Reddit)

Another update that the fans have been waiting for is the ability to expand their museums to have a cafe, in the same way as New Leaf. This cafe could also introduce one of the most beloved characters of the franchise, Brewster.

These are mere rumors, but their proximity to E3 Direct insinuates that something's definitely cooking.

2) Crossover with Legend of Zelda

Another title that fans are excited about is the Legend of Zelda. The title is celebrating its 35th anniversary, implying that a crossover with a behemoth like Animal Crossing is on the horizon.

Several Legend of Zelda items were found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via TheGamer)

There were several Legend of Zelda items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including Zelda villager Amiibo cards in New Leaf.

Honest patrons of the game witnessed a crossover with Mario, which added Mario-themed furniture items to the game. A crossover with the Legend of Zelda will likely be unfolding sometime in the future, if not after E3.

3) No update at all?

This is a harsh reality that no Animal Crossing player might be able to digest. Considering nothing has been said until now, it is possible that Nintendo won't be mentioning Animal Crossing at all during the E3 event.

(Image via Crossing channel)

Having little or no expectations at this point is fair, as previous updates have been somewhat disappointing. It is possible that no significant update might be rolled out this month, apart from a handful of seasonal updates that will take place in July as Nintendo will have to update the game to include the Fireworks festival, which will be repeating from last year.

