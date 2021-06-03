Animal Crossing: Who is KK Slider and does he have a crush on Isabelle?

K.K. Slider is a popular character from the Animal Crossing franchise. His real name is Totakeke Slider, but is affectionately called K.K. He is a dog, and he closely resembles the Jack Russel terrier breed.

K.K. Slider first appeared in the original Animal Crossing in 2001 and has appeared in all subsequent games, including Animal Crossing: Wild World, Animal Crossing: New Leaf and more, all the way till New Horizons. Over the years, he has become quite the fan favorite.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can expect him to appear every Saturday at 6 pm to take song requests. He will also visit islands when they receive a three star rating. Other than that, he shows up randomly.

Does K.K. Slider have a crush on Isabelle in Animal Crossing?

The rumor going around is that Isabelle and K.K. Slider are romantically interested in each other. The theory is that as a child, K.K. Slider was bullied by Tom Nook. Fitting for the guy who would grow up to be a debt collector. This theory is pretty out there, and it involves some other Nintendo characters, like Blue Yoshi, Mario, Link, Zelda and of course, the two dogs.

K.K. Slider and Isabelle. Image via YouTube

According to Vester and Friends Wiki, K.K. Slider was bullied by Tom Nook and his friends until he admitted he had a crush on Isabelle. Once he grew up, he ran into Isabelle again, only to find out she was dating Blue Yoshi. With the help of Link, they try to sabotage the already-deteriorating relationship. Blue Yoshi gets wind of this and begins repairing his relationship with Isabelle. K.K. Slider is heartbroken.

K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Here is the complete list of K.K. Slider songs on New Horizons:

These songs are not available for purchase, but players can request for them.

Animal City

Drivin'

Farewell

what song are y’all requesting from KK slider tonight? i’m still debating between forest life and animal city 🥺 #animalcrossing #acnh #animalcrossingnewhorizons — alex ✰ (@achorizns) May 16, 2020

These songs are given to the player by K.K. at certain points in Animal Crossing.

K.K. Birthday

Welcome Horizons

These songs are available for purchase.

Agent K.K.

Aloha K.K.

Bubblegum K.K.

Café K.K.

Comrade K.K.

DJ K.K.

Forest Life

Go K.K. Rider

Hypno K.K.

I Love You

Imperial K.K.

K.K. Adventure

K.K. Aria

K.K. Ballad

K.K. Bazaar

K.K. Blues

K.K. Bossa

K.K. Calypso

K.K. Casbah

K.K. Chorale

K.K. Condor

K.K. Country

K.K. Cruisin’

K.K. D&B

K.K. Dirge

K.K. Disco

K.K. Dixie

K.K. Étude

K.K. Faire

K.K. Flamenco

K.K. Folk

K.K. Fusion

K.K. Groove

K.K. Gumbo

K.K. House

K.K. Island

K.K. Jazz

K.K. Jongara

K.K. Lament

K.K. Love Song

K.K. Lullaby

K.K. Mambo

K.K. Marathon

K.K. March

K.K. Mariachi

K.K. Metal

K.K. Milonga

K.K. Moody

K.K. Oasis

K.K. Parade

K.K. Ragtime

K.K. Rally

K.K. Reggae

K.K. Rock

K.K. Rockabilly

K.K. Safari

K.K. Salsa

K.K. Samba

K.K. Ska

K.K. Sonata

K.K. Song

K.K. Soul

K.K. Steppe

K.K. Stroll

K.K. Swing

K.K. Synth

K.K. Tango

K.K. Technopop

K.K. Waltz

K.K. Western

King K.K.

Lucky K.K.

Marine Song 2001

Mountain Song

Mr. K.K.

My Place

Neapolitan

Only Me

Pondering

Rockin’ K.K.

Soulful K.K.

Space K.K.

Spring Blossoms

Stale Cupcakes

Steep Hill

Surfin’ K.K.

The K. Funk

To the Edge

Two Days Ago

Wandering

These songs can be purchased as vinyl records that can be decorative for a player's home, or used in any music-playing device to enjoy K.K.'s music when he is not around.

